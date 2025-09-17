Flywire Corporation: Flywire Bolsters Product Suite for U.K. Education Market with Enhancements to Student Financial Software (SFS) and U.S. Loans Solution

Flywire enhanced SFS offering with new, real-time integration into leading ERP Unit4 (Agresso)

Four new SFS client go-lives feature Unit4 and Banner integrations as well as real-time payments and real-time student account information

Flywire also unveiled an enhanced solution for managing U.S. loans for students studying in the U.K. market

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025(Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW) reaffirmed its commitment to the U.K. higher education sector, unveiling enhancements to its successful Student Financial Software (SFS) solution. With powerful direct integrations into ERPs Banner Ethos and Unit4 (Agresso), Flywire delivered its first SFS implementations featuring real-time student account presentment for U.K. customers, which is then linked to Flywire payment capabilities. Flywire also introduced an enhanced solution to enable U.K. higher education institutions to automate and manage the U.S. loan disbursement process.

Flywire's SFS Solution Solves an Unmet Need for U.K. Institutions

Currently, many higher education institutions in the U.K. lack a unified student portal offering. The payer and administrative experiences are often disparate and frustrating for payers and manual and time-consuming for administrators. In particular, U.K. institutions are challenged with enabling students to see an accurate and up-to-date account balance, providing students with flexible payment plans, and burdened with time spent sending billing and payment communications manually.

Flywire's SFS solution solves these client problems by providing a full service student account portal that sits on top of a school's receivable system and offers payers robust self-service functionality. This includes viewing account details in real time, making one time payments, enrolling in payment plans, automated communications, access for authorised users, and more.

Building on its successful track record with education payments in the U.K., Flywire continues to invest in its SFS solution to meet client demand. With real-time integration into institutions' finance systems critical for improved visibility and streamlined reconciliation, Flywire successfully launched three new SFS implementations specifically for clients running on Unit4 (Agresso), one of the most broadly used ERPs in the UK higher education sector, as well as one client running on Banner Ethos. Additionally, these clients also benefitted from first-of-its-kind functionality, including payment plans, real-time payments and real-time student account information, enabling payers to view up-to-date and accurate account balances and make immediate payments. The speed and success of these launches, with all three design partners live ahead of the summer peak, underscore the strength of Flywire's product and the impact of its continued investment in implementation resources to support growing demand.

One design partner, Kingston University, deployed Flywire's SFS solution as they required a modern and intuitive student portal that surfaced debt from their Unit 4 finance system in real-time to help enhance the student payment experience, all while driving significant back-office efficiencies across their internal teams.



The impact of the implementation was immediate, with the portal going live ahead of the new academic year. Since its launch, the university has seen marked improvements in student satisfaction and has freed up staff to focus on more meaningful engagement with students.

"Kingston University needed a more modern and transparent way for students to handle their payments, and Flywire's SFS solution delivered," said Chris Billington, Head of Finance Shared Services at Kingston University. "The platform's ability to show real-time data and simplify the payment process has transformed how our students interact with us financially. This has also helped reduce some of the administrative burden for our staff, allowing them to focus on more valuable student engagement. It's a best-in-class product that sets a new benchmark for student financials."

Enhanced U.S. loans solution automates complex workflows for inbound loan funds

Flywire also unveiled an enhanced solution for managing loans from the U.S. government and other, third-party alternative sources for students studying in the U.K. market. Featuring Flywire's distinctive receivables and payables capabilities, the solution enables U.K. institutions to securely receive funds owed to their institution and easily deliver the excess funds to students. Flywire now powers a complete loan disbursement solution for U.K. institutions from a single platform, enabling clients to seamlessly and compliantly process loans and properly apply funds to student accounts. This is all part of Flywire's strategy of providing comprehensive capabilities to manage the major domestic and cross-border money movement flows on behalf of its client institutions.

Currently, institutions in the U.K. have a very manual process for receiving U.S. loan payments from third-party funding sources. They typically spend excessive time manually processing payments, have difficulty obtaining student bank details to send credit details to, and deal with a highly regulated process with annual audits, among other challenges. Furthermore, U.S. students studying at U.K. institutions feel a lack of transparency around the entire process, which makes it difficult to plan and budget for their daily living expenses abroad.

Flywire's updated solution solves these problems by providing beneficiary management, loan disbursement processing, foreign exchange calculation, and incoming and outgoing payment processing, all within a single platform. With automation and full transparency built in, Flywire enables institutions to securely receive and reconcile U.S. loan payments more easily and quickly, while eliminating manual work and ensuring accuracy throughout the funds flow.

Detailed features of Flywire's solution include:

Performing the foreign exchange to calculate the loan amount to send to the schools as an incoming payment and the excess amount (if applicable) to be sent to the student as an outgoing payment

Automatically creating and sending the incoming and outgoing payments once funds have been received from the third party

Updating the student account once the funds are disbursed

Enabling clients to comply with loan program rules

"At Glasgow Caledonian, we are continually seeking ways to bridge the gap in education affordability and simplify complex financial processes for our international students," said Emma Burns, Head of Operational Services - Finance at Glasgow Caledonian University. "Flywire's capability to digitally disburse U.S. loan payments is a significant step forward, promising to enhance efficiency and security for both the university and our students. This streamlined approach not only reduces administrative burden but also ensures that critical funds reach student accounts promptly and reliably, allowing them to focus on their studies without unnecessary financial anxieties."

