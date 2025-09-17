65 Dental Practices Demonstrate Clear ROI With a Clinician-Designed AI Workflow: Zero Missed Calls, Reduced Frontline Workload, Faster Patient Care and Measurable Returns at Scale

The Results Build on Wildix's Recent Launch of Wilma AI, the Embedded Agentic AI Layer Behind its Secure, Scalable UCaaS Platform

Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered business communications solutions, and RoboReception, one of the UK's fastest-growing healthcare software providers, today announced results from an AI rollout reshaping patient access and practice economics. Since May 2025, the joint 24/7 AI receptionist has answered over 50,000 patient calls with zero missed, converting them into £9 million in new patient revenue and returning more than 2,000 hours to clinical care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917199595/en/

Wildix and RoboReception AI Rollout Unlocks £9M in Patient Value, Handles 50,000 Calls with Zero Missed Since May 2025

Delivered with Wildix reseller Focus CX, the rollout shows how agentic voice automation relieves frontline pressure, improves patient experience and provides measurable value.

Missed calls remain one of healthcare's hidden drains. Over a third of new patient calls go unanswered and most never call back (Dental Lifestyles Magazine; GroupDentistryNow). Those who get through face long waits and low booking rates, leaving practices with lost revenue and patients without timely care.

The Wildix-RoboReception system closes this gap by combining Wildix's UCaaS platform powered by Wilma AI and RoboReception's dentist-designed agentic workflows. Unlike traditional systems, it gives practices oversight: determining when AI engages, when staff intervene and how records are updated, with seamless escalation to a live agent.

Founded by practicing dentists, RoboReception was created to solve the daily front-desk problem.

"We were never taught business at dental school, only how to serve patients," said Dr. Grant McAree, co-founder, RoboReception. "Yet every missed call meant a patient lost and pressure piling on our teams. I've lived that moment, drill in hand, while the phone rang unanswered. That's why we built RoboReception, not a plug-and-play gadget, but a controllable system created by clinicians for clinicians. Together with Wildix, we've proven AI can work hand-in-hand with staff, giving practices back control and patients the access they deserve."

Measured impact since rollout (May 2025, 65 practices):

50,000 answered calls with zero misses (vs. ~35% before AI)

2,000+ staff hours returned to patient care

Nearly £700,000 in new patient value captured since launch; £2M projected in year one, £9M lifetime value

96% of calls fully resolved by AI, 4% escalated to staff

500 new patients booked monthly, booking rates rising from 18% to 70%

Late cancellations down 75%

100% GDPR-compliant, encrypted, with role-based access and audit logs

"The difference here is simple: this isn't AI running wild, it's AI designed hand-in-hand with clinicians and live in weeks," said Dimitri Osler, chief innovation officer and co-founder, Wildix. "That's why practices aren't just trialing it, they're scaling it to hundreds of sites. It shows AI can be safe, trusted and still completely game-changing for healthcare."

The system replaces fragmented front-desk tools with a single platform that connects to patient records, CRM and scheduling to book appointments, update records and transfer calls in real time. Focus CX credited Wildix's open APIs and engineering support for rollout in weeks, a speed described as "unheard of" in healthcare technology.

Expansion is underway to more than 500 practices worldwide, including in Ireland and Australia.

The rollout reflects Wildix's focus on AI-enabled UCaaS that serves people first while driving growth. Wildix will showcase live demos of its AI portfolio, spanning healthcare to retail, at upcoming Partner Days. To learn more, visit www.wildix.com/partner-day/.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider and the only European vendor recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide. With a 100% channel-first model and deployments in more than 135 countries, Wildix serves over 1.5 million users across industries including retail, healthcare and education. Its secure, AI-driven solutions, including the flagship x-bees platform powered by Wilma AI, help businesses accelerate sales, streamline operations and adapt without friction.

About RoboReception

RoboReception is one of the UK's fastest-growing healthcare software companies, founded by dental and healthcare professionals with in-house development teams to solve frontline challenges. Its flagship solution, RoboReception, automates call handling with workflows tailored for dental, medical, legal and financial practices, ensuring every enquiry is captured, tracked and converted. Alongside tools including ChatBot, a Reviews tool to boost Google visibility, LeadTracker and Remote Answering, RoboReception helps practices save time, grow revenue and improve patient experience.

About Focus Group

With a team of over 1,200 experts, Focus Group provides 30,000 businesses with an extensive range of the latest technology solutions across Telecoms, IT, Cyber Security, Connectivity, Mobile and Energy. Within the group, Focus CX specialises in AI, contact centre solutions, and API systems integration, delivering expertise from project inception through to go-live and ongoing support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917199595/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Deliah Mathieu

VP, Global Communication, Wildix

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com