Ardent Health Announces Enterprise Rollout of Ambience Healthcare's AI Platform for Documentation, Coding and Clinical Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Ardent Health , a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S., has partnered with Ambience Healthcare to launch an enterprise-wide deployment of its AI platform across Ardent's ambulatory network.

Ardent clinicians now have access to Ambience's AI platform to generate comprehensive and compliant documentation, reduce burnout, and enhance high-quality care delivery. This expansion follows a high-performing pilot across 17 specialties and 7 languages, achieving clinician utilization rates of 90%.

"Ambience is a centerpiece of our efforts to reduce clinician burnout while enhancing patient care," said Ardent Health Chief Medical Officer FJ Campbell, MD. "We're empowering providers to focus on patients, instead of constantly typing into the EHR, while ensuring each of their notes meet the highest clinical and compliance standards."

Reducing clinician burnout and enhancing compliance

Clinician well-being & satisfaction 70% of Ardent's pilot clinicians reported reduced cognitive load, improving focus on patient care 100% of pilot clinicians stated that Ambience improved their job satisfaction



Clinician productivity & efficiency 45% decrease in documentation time (Epic UAL data) 5 hours/week saved in documentation time per clinician



Scalability 90% overall encounter usage rate among Ardent pilot providers More than 140,000 patient encounters documented using Ambience to date



"This technology is life changing," said Theresa Horton, MD, pediatrician at Ardent's Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "I see myself enjoying my practice longer and am no longer considering early retirement."

In addition to improving clinician experience, Ambience's AI platform also supports downstream administrative teams by enhancing clinical documentation integrity and compliance. While other AI scribing technologies are leading to increased compliance issues and CDI queries , Ambience delivers real-time, audit-ready, coding-aware documentation that improves accuracy while reducing CDI queries and billing risk.

"At a time when documentation accuracy, coding integrity, and clinician burnout are converging challenges, Ardent is setting the standard by investing in AI that's purpose-built for different care settings and specialties," said Nikhil Buduma, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Ambience Healthcare. "We're honored to partner with Ardent Health in scaling this impact across their care network."

A new standard of care

Ardent Health also observed a measurable patient experience impact. Clinicians who used Ambience during the pilot achieved significant gains in all eight Press Ganey survey patient-satisfaction categories.

"Patient care is at the center of everything we do," said Brad Hoyt, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Ardent Health. "Ambience enables providers to do what they do best, look patients in the eye, listen closely, and focus fully, providing the highest quality care."

This rollout marks a key milestone in Ardent's long-term digital transformation strategy, with Ambience positioned as a strategic partner across multiple clinical settings.

"Ambience is one of the leading innovators in healthcare today," said Anika Gardenhire, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer at Ardent Health. "We're excited to expand this partnership across our network, supporting nurses, emergency departments and inpatient units with technology that meets the moment."

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health is a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals and approximately 280 sites of care with over 1,800 affiliated providers across six states. For more information, please visit ardenthealth.com.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading ambient AI platform for clinical documentation, coding, and CDI-built to ensure compliance, eliminate administrative burden, and improve care delivery. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

Media Contact:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

516-317-5835

SOURCE: Ambience Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ardent-health-announces-enterprise-rollout-of-ambience-healthcares-ai-1074123