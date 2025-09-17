In Age of Dinosaurs, Sandbox VR collaborates with leading paleontologists to create an experience with scientific precision and cutting edge detail across the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, announced the creation of their newest immersive adventure: Age of Dinosaurs. Created by Sandbox VR's in-house AAA gaming studio in collaboration with the Natural History Museum London and renowned paleontologist Dr. Darren Naish, this family-friendly experience represents one of the most scientifically accurate prehistoric virtual reality adventures ever created. The experience is set to launch at Sandbox VR locations worldwide in early 2026.

This collaboration represents strategic growth for both organizations. As Sandbox VR continues its rapid global expansion-now operating in over 60 locations across multiple continents-Age of Dinosaurs represents the beginning of a broader strategic initiative to create content that serves diverse age groups and interests.

For Natural History Museum, London, the collaboration furthers their mission to create advocates for the planet by engaging global audiences with natural history in innovative ways. Through Sandbox VR's rapidly growing international network of locations, the Museum's world-renowned science expertise becomes more accessible to audiences worldwide. This collaboration shines a spotlight on how cultural institutions can leverage immersive technology to share knowledge beyond traditional museum walls.

Age of Dinosaurs transports players on an adventure of discovery through two distinct prehistoric eras-the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods-where they'll encounter dinosaurs as living, breathing creatures rather than Hollywood monsters. Players journey through 15 meticulously crafted locations, more than double the scope of previous Sandbox VR experiences, using innovative multi-tools to photograph, interact with, and learn about prehistoric life.

Designed with young adventurers in mind, Age of Dinosaurs focuses on wonder, discovery of life, and evolution while maintaining the thrilling immersion Sandbox VR is known for. The experience is perfect for the whole family, with players as young as 5-6 already testing the game and absolutely loving it.

"We're incredibly excited to bring audiences of all ages into the prehistoric world in a way that's never been possible before," said Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO of Sandbox VR. "Age of Dinosaurs represents our commitment to creating experiences that unite generations around shared wonder. By teaming up with world-class scientific institutions, we're not just entertaining our guests-we're inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists."

Every element of Age of Dinosaurs has been meticulously researched and validated by scientific experts. Sandbox VR's development team worked closely with The Natural History Museum London and Dr Darren Naish, a leading paleontologist and consultant for productions like BBC's "Prehistoric Planet", to ensure accuracy from every dinosaur's appearance, movement and behaviour, down to individual plant species, geological formations, and atmospheric conditions of each prehistoric era.

Maxine Lister, Head of Licensing at the Natural History Museum, London said: "Audiences the world over are going to love delving headfirst into the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Sandbox VR, together with the Museums' expertise and Dr. Darren Naish, have done a wonderful job of bringing the Age of Dinosaurs to life, with the science research firmly as its heart. In this immersive adventure, entertainment and science collide to provide a location-based experience that will not only thrill, but spark curiosity in the natural world around us and its evolution."

"I remember the first time I saw dinosaurs come to life on screen as a child-it was pure magic," said Michael Hampden, SVP of Content Creative Director at Sandbox VR. "Incredible visuals are table stakes today, we wanted to give players something deeper: dinosaurs they could actually share a world with, creatures that respond to them as real, living animals. Working with our scientific partners, we've ensured our prehistoric world is as accurate as possible, with hundreds of exchanges validating each detail. Every leaf, every rock, every scale has been studied and lovingly recreated with details you can feel to transport guests 150 million years into the past."

The experience weaves themes of conservation and environmental stewardship throughout the adventure, connecting the wonder of prehistoric life to today's biodiversity challenges. Through its digital platform, Sandbox VR provides lasting memories while fostering appreciation for natural history.

Sandbox VR continues to push the boundaries of location-based entertainment, combining cutting-edge VR technology with authentic storytelling and scientific accuracy. Their patented motion-tracking technology captures full-body movement while advanced haptic systems provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world's most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 60 locations, attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company's latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT COMMERCIAL LICENSING AT THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

The Natural History Museum is an iconic heritage brand known and loved all over the world, and the winner of best licensed heritage brand for four years running. Its licensing department develops innovative products that reflect the Museum's core values and inspire a love of the natural world.

The breadth of the Museum's collections, encompassing 80 million specimens, and its archives bursting with incredible artwork, enables it to be endlessly creative with the brands it collaborates with and the products they bring to life together, from apparel and stationery to gifting, homewares and toys.

We are proud that the quality of the Museum and its licensees' work has been recognised with 20 licensing industry awards since 2019. This includes the best licensed preschool or accessories range at the 2024 Licensing Awards, and best brand home décor product or range at the 2024 Brand and Lifestyle Awards.

The Museum's licensing department continues to team up with prestigious brands and retailers which share its vision of creativity and sustainability both within the UK and globally.

ABOUT THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

The Natural History Museum is a world-leading science centre and one of the most visited attractions in the UK. A global source of curiosity, inspiration and joy.

Our vision is to build a future in which both people and the planet thrive. We aim to be a catalyst for change, engaging advocates for the planet in everything that we do. Our 400 scientists are finding solutions to the planetary emergency in all aspects of life. Visit, join and support the Natural History Museum today. Protecting the planet. It's in our nature.

