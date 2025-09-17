Anzeige
17.09.2025 15:26 Uhr
NCQA Names Dr. Vivek Garg as President and Chief Executive Officer

Leadership change positions NCQA for the next generation of quality improvement.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced that Vivek Garg, MD, MBA, will become its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Dr. Garg succeeds NCQA founder and current President Margaret E. O'Kane, who will retire at the end of this year after more than three decades of leadership.

Vivek Garg, MD, MBA

Vivek Garg, MD, MBA
Photo of Vivek Garg, MD, MBA

Dr. Garg currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care, part of Humana, where he has focused on advancing holistic, senior-focused primary care, clinical performance, and patient-centered culture. Once he leaves CenterWell, he will work closely with Ms. O'Kane and NCQA's leadership through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am honored to join NCQA and lead this incredible organization at such a pivotal time for health care quality," said Dr. Garg. "NCQA's mission has never been more important. I am excited to build on its legacy of improving health care quality, embrace the promise of digital quality measurement, and continue to advance programs that serve to strengthen the essential functions of our health system that truly put patients at the center."

Dr. Garg brings a wealth of experience in clinical leadership and innovation. Before joining CenterWell, he served as Chief Medical Officer of CareMore and Aspire Health, where he led integrated care delivery for complex populations. He also held leadership roles at Oscar Health and One Medical Group. Dr. Garg earned his MD from Harvard Medical School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a BS from Yale University. He trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is board-certified.

"Dr. Garg brings extraordinary energy and vision to NCQA," said Margaret E. O'Kane, NCQA's founder and President. "Quality is in his DNA. He represents the next generation of quality leaders and is the perfect choice to advance NCQA's mission and help shape the future of health care."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter/X @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Contact Information

SHIFT Communications
ncqa@shiftcomm.com

.

SOURCE: NCQA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ncqa-names-dr.-vivek-garg-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-1074357

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
