NCQA Names Dr. Vivek Garg as President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced that Vivek Garg, MD, MBA, will become its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Dr. Garg succeeds NCQA founder and current President Margaret E. O'Kane, who will retire at the end of this year after more than three decades of leadership.

Dr. Garg currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care, part of Humana, where he has focused on advancing holistic, senior-focused primary care, clinical performance, and patient-centered culture. Once he leaves CenterWell, he will work closely with Ms. O'Kane and NCQA's leadership through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am honored to join NCQA and lead this incredible organization at such a pivotal time for health care quality," said Dr. Garg. "NCQA's mission has never been more important. I am excited to build on its legacy of improving health care quality, embrace the promise of digital quality measurement, and continue to advance programs that serve to strengthen the essential functions of our health system that truly put patients at the center."

Dr. Garg brings a wealth of experience in clinical leadership and innovation. Before joining CenterWell, he served as Chief Medical Officer of CareMore and Aspire Health, where he led integrated care delivery for complex populations. He also held leadership roles at Oscar Health and One Medical Group. Dr. Garg earned his MD from Harvard Medical School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a BS from Yale University. He trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is board-certified.

"Dr. Garg brings extraordinary energy and vision to NCQA," said Margaret E. O'Kane, NCQA's founder and President. "Quality is in his DNA. He represents the next generation of quality leaders and is the perfect choice to advance NCQA's mission and help shape the future of health care."

