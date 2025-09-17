Private Credit Teams Can Use Auquan's Credit Agent to Autonomously Analyze Lending Opportunities and Monitor Borrower Performance, Allowing Focus on Strategic Work

Auquan, the market leader in AI agents for mission-critical financial services work, today announced its Credit Agent, the first and only AI agent that autonomously completes entire credit analysis and monitoring workflows to provide comprehensive evaluation of lending opportunities and borrower performance. Unlike other AI tools that merely assist analysts with research and summarization tasks, Auquan's AI agents independently execute workflows end-to-end, from data gathering through structured reporting, freeing professionals to focus on high-value work. Forty percent of the top 50 global financial services firms use Auquan's AI agents.

Credit teams face mounting pressure to evaluate more deals in less time as private credit markets continue rapid expansion. Analysts typically spend 3-5 days per opportunity sifting through data rooms, financial statements, and market information to draft credit memos with 80% or more of their time consumed by manual data processing rather than strategic analysis. The growing number of active credits creates additional challenges, as borrowers often report using inconsistent formats across various document types. Auquan's Credit Agent changes this by autonomously handling entire credit workflows from initial screening through detailed analysis to complete memo generation enabling teams to evaluate 2-3x more opportunities while maintaining thorough standards.

"At Auquan, our mission is to transform how financial professionals work by eliminating soul-sapping manual tasks and bringing meaning back to their roles," said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. "Our Credit Agent doesn't just make existing processes more efficient; it fundamentally changes how credit work gets done, enabling professionals to focus on the strategic, relationship-driven aspects of finance that originally drew them to the industry."

Designed with deep finance domain expertise built in, Auquan's Credit Agent autonomously handles the entire credit workflow, including:

Deal screening : Instant qualification against lending criteria with red flag detection and high-level analysis.

: Instant qualification against lending criteria with red flag detection and high-level analysis. Borrower assessment : Financial health assessment.

: Financial health assessment. Market intelligence : Competitive positioning, market dynamics analysis, and sector-specific risk quantification.

: Competitive positioning, market dynamics analysis, and sector-specific risk quantification. Structure analysis : Loan term evaluation, comparable transaction benchmarking, and structural risk assessment.

: Loan term evaluation, comparable transaction benchmarking, and structural risk assessment. Credit memo generation : Complete, formatted reports matching each firm's exact templates and standards.

: Complete, formatted reports matching each firm's exact templates and standards. Portfolio monitoring : Continuous tracking of borrower performance, covenant compliance, and early warning signals.

: Continuous tracking of borrower performance, covenant compliance, and early warning signals. Regulatory and LP reporting: Automated generation of standardized reports for regulatory compliance and investor communications.

While some solutions are limited to analyzing public information without private data integration capabilities and others process internal datasets but lack broader market context, Auquan uniquely operates across both domains simultaneously. Credit teams can use Auquan to analyze proprietary internal datasets and secure data room information alongside public and subscription market data within a unified analytical framework. This comprehensive approach eliminates analytical silos and provides a complete picture that competitors simply cannot match, allowing for more nuanced risk assessment and opportunity identification in the private credit landscape.

Auquan processes information on any private and public company worldwide, with new company coverage added on demand within one hour. This unmatched coverage continuously draws from more than two million data sources originating in more than 76 languages, including:

Corporate filings and disclosures

Financial statements and presentations

Regulatory documents and legal filings

News and media coverage (global, local and industry-specific)

Industry analyses and reports

Specialized subscription datasets

This announcement builds on the company's proven track record of helping teams transform complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. Since its launch in late 2023, the company's agentic AI platform has saved customers collectively more than 50,000 hours of manual work, empowering professionals across private equity, private credit, asset management, and other institutional investment firms to focus on fulfilling and high-impact work.

A European bank with 2,700 active credits uses Auquan to transform what was previously a week-long portfolio review process into a 10-minute task. A top 20 global bank saves 1-2 days per borrower memo, while private credit teams can evaluate 2-3x more deals without adding headcount, maintaining thorough analysis while drastically accelerating timelines.

Auquan's customers realize immediate value through turnkey solutions while supporting custom implementations for unique research and reporting requirements. Teams begin saving hours of manual work within the first days of deployment. Auquan's Credit Agent is available immediately through direct purchase or via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. For more information, visit www.auquan.com.

About Auquan

Auquan is the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, redefining how finance professionals work by eliminating the manual effort involved in complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. The company's agentic AI platform transforms unstructured data into structured insights across more than 550,000 companies and other entities and completes entire jobs to be done autonomously. Leading global institutions including MetLife, T. Rowe Price, and BC Partners rely on Auquan's AI agents to complete mission-critical workflows in risk monitoring, investment analysis, sustainability, and compliance, enabling their teams to focus on high-impact work. Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore, Auquan is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. For more information, visit www.auquan.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and @auquan_.

