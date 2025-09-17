Visionary Holdings Inc.: Visionary Holdings Announces a Breakthrough Strategic Alliance With Yike Regenerative Medicine to Unlock the Trillion-Dollar Cellular Rejuvenation and Aesthetic Treatment Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) ("GV" or the "Company"), a technology-driven multinational enterprise, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine. ("Yike "), a leading regenerative medical research institute in China. The two parties will combine their respective strengths to collaborate on research, development, and commercialization in the fields of cellular rejuvenation and aesthetic treatment.

This strategic partnership marks a critical milestone in GV's strategic evolution. It signifies the Company's move into the rapidly expanding Consumption Healthcare sector. By focusing on the high-growth Medical Aesthetics industry and its core sub-segment, aesthetic treatment, GV aims to apply advanced biotechnology developed by Yike to drive innovation and growth.

Collaboration Framework and Value Realization

Under the partnership framework, Yike will continue to lead the project and fund the research and development. Upon completion, Yike will file the results and secure the related intellectual property. GV will then evaluate the outcomes and, based on the market potential, may acquire or license the rights through purchase or leasing agreements. Consideration will be paid in cash or GV shares, with detailed valuation and payment terms to be determined in follow-up agreements.

Collaboration Focus and Technological Advantages

GV and Yike will collaborate in the following core areas:

• Cell Activation and Telomerase Homeostasis: building on Yike's proprietary Cell-Activating Complex (CAC) and its expertise in telomere detection and intervention to develop a new generation of advanced anti-aging product lines.

• Smart Delivery and Personalized Solutions: leveraging Yike's Nano-Delivery ultra-permeable liposomal technology to enhance transdermal absorption of active ingredients, integrated with its AI-based Aging Assessment Model (AAM) to provide consumers with precise, personalized rejuvenation solutions.

• Stem Cell and Immune Cell Applications: utilizing Yike's experience in stem cell and immune cell therapies and its cGMP-certified laboratories to explore innovative applications of cell therapies in aesthetics and healthcare.

Dr. Zhenyu Ju and R&D Team

As part of this collaboration, GV will work closely with Dr. Zhenyu Ju, Chief Scientist of Yike and his research team. Dr. Ju is a renowned expert in aging and regenerative medicine, a recipient of China's National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, and currently serves as Dean of the Institute of Aging and Regenerative Medicine at Jinan University. He has published extensively in leading journals such as Cell, Nature Genetics, and Nature Medicine, and has led multiple national key research programs.

Dr. Ju commented: "We are very pleased to collaborate with GV, a company with strong international marking experience and global vision. GV's global resources and commercialization experience are highly complementary to Yike's research into aging interventions. This partnership will accelerate the translation of fundamental research into clinical applications, delivering safer and more effective anti-aging solutions to consumers in China and worldwide."

About Yike Regenerative Medicine

Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine (http://jsyk.club) is a high-tech enterprise specializing in regenerative medicine and precision anti-aging technologies. The company operates across multiple platforms, including genetic engineering, stem cell research, and immune cell applications. Yike co-established the Institute of Aging and Regenerative Medicine with Jinan University, and holds numerous international patents and software copyrights. It also maintains ISO9001 and cGMP certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality and compliance.

Its offerings range from genetic and telomere testing to cell therapies and comprehensive health management solutions, with the mission of advancing human health and rejuvenation through scientific innovation.

Asia-Pacific Strategy in Action

In June 2025, GV established Visionary Health Technology Group Limited ("Visionary Health") in Hong Kong as its Asia-Pacific headquarters. Visionary Health will oversee this collaboration and regional operations, coordinating research, commercialization, and market development efforts across the region. By leveraging Yike's research capabilities and market resources in mainland China, Visionary Health aims to accelerate the commercialization and market penetration of these technologies, strengthening its influence in China's high-end medical aesthetics and healthcare markets.

CEO Jay Lee's Comments

"This partnership with Yike is an essential part of GV's China strategy and a key milestone in our overall development. The scientific expertise of Dr. Ju's team and Yike's industry capabilities are highly complementary, significantly enhancing our research depth and market presence in aesthetic treatment. With the global consumption healthcare market continuing to expand, and industry research showing that China's medical aesthetics market surpassed RMB 200 billion (approximately USD 28 billion) in 2023 and is projected to exceed RMB 500 billion (approximately USD 70 billion) by 2030. We are confident that this collaboration will accelerate the translation and commercialization of advanced technologies. Together, we aim to deliver innovative and accessible solutions to consumers while creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

