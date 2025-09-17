Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
dlivrd Technologies Inc: Praze Joins dlivrd Technologies to Improve Online Reputation Management for Small Businesses

Praze integration enhances online reputation management tools designed for entrepreneurs and service-based businesses.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / dlivrd Technologies Inc. announced today its acquisition of Praze, a customer feedback software platform designed to help small businesses improve their online reputation management. Effective immediately, the acquisition enhances dlivrd's portfolio of solutions aimed at helping companies strengthen customer relationships, create extraordinary experiences and grow with confidence.

Praze offers a streamlined review management platform with integrations that make collecting and responding to customer feedback easier. Small businesses, including salons, spas, and restaurants, can now more effectively manage Google reviews, improve customer satisfaction, and build lasting trust with their communities.

"Main Street has moved online. Online reviews are now the lifeblood of small businesses," said Meek McCallister, Senior Vice President, at Praze "As a business owner myself, I know how critical it is to have a simple way to manage feedback. I'm proud to spearhead this platform within dlivrd Technologies because it was built with entrepreneurs in mind."

Local businesses are already seeing the benefits. Jiji Thomas, owner of Lilly's Indian Restaurant, added, "Praze gave us an easy way to collect customer feedback and manage reviews. It has helped us understand what our guests love and where we can improve. The difference in our customer satisfaction has been clear."

With this acquisition, dlivrd Technologies strengthens its mission of delivering experience-focused solutions that support growth for both small and enterprise brands. The company will continue to invest in its review management platform, including an integration into Expedite, giving restaurant clients a seamless way to utilize the tool. By connecting feedback directly to operations, restaurants and their catering clients can strengthen their shared experience, building loyalty through transparency and trust.

About dlivrd Technologies Inc.
dlivrd Technologies is a modern solutions-based company advancing logistics, workforce enablement, and operational technology. Established in 2018, it unites high-performing brands that help businesses scale experience-focused operations worldwide. Through its portfolio, dlivrd Technologies delivers specialized last mile logistics in the US and UK, as well as tools like Praze, the review management platform designed for small and service-based businesses. Praze is affordable, simple, and built to turn customer voices into better experiences, not just more data. Learn more at www.dlivrd.io.

About Praze
Praze is a review management platform built for small and service-based businesses. Designed by entrepreneurs, Praze makes it easy to collect, manage, and respond to customer feedback, helping businesses improve customer satisfaction and strengthen their online reputation management. Now part of dlivrd Technologies, Praze continues its mission to turn customer voices into better experiences, not just more data. Learn more at www.praze.com

Media Contact:
Ashley Campos
dlivrd Technologies Inc.
Email: Ashley.Campos@dlivrd.io

.

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/praze-joins-dlivrd-technologies-to-improve-online-reputation-mana-1074662

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
