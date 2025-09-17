Friends of Michael J. Hovis: Why this Local Election for Bazetta Township Trustee Matters to YOU

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Local elections have the most immediate and direct impact on our community. Your vote, and that of your neighbor, determine the quality of the local services that you have become accustomed to. Police, fire, roads, cemeteries, zoning and recreation: those are the services that shape our community and define the quality of our lives. You pay for them, and you deserve the best value for your dollar.

When government spends recklessly or ignores future needs, it costs taxpayers more in the long run. By addressing the problems of aging infrastructure before they become emergencies, and by managing public funds with a consistent realization of our responsibility to the public, we protect both today's services and tomorrow's stability.

Since my election as a Bazetta Township trustee in 2021, and during my service as chairman of the board in 2022 and after, your board has been very transparent and open about the direction of Bazetta Township. Together, we have:

Reinvested in Infrastructure: Repaired and replaced township roads and infrastructure to reduce long-term costs and prevent future financial burdens.

Protected Tax Dollars: Ensured projects are planned and paid for responsibly so every tax dollar is spent wisely and avoids unnecessary debt. The township budget is posted monthly on our website.

Streamlined Operations: Improved township meetings and processes so decisions are clear, efficient, and always in the best interest of residents.

I am committed to continuing this work - providing open, transparent leadership that puts Bazetta residents first.

Experience counts! In a time when government missteps cost taxpayers dearly, I pledge also to continue to fight to collect your hard-earned tax dollars that were given away at the county level.

This election is about you, me, our children, our neighbors - it's about keeping Bazetta on a path of responsible growth, financial strength and strong public services. With your support, we can continue building a township that attracts new residents and that future generations will be proud to call home. I am humbly asking for your vote.

