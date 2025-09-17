Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
GreenMoney Journal: Investing in Renewable Energy: Success Stories of Community-Powered Climate Action

by Will Wiseman, CEO & co-founder of Climatize

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / It began with a question - What if climate action could be scaled by giving people direct access to invest in the energy transition? That question is what my cofounder and I asked ourselves a few years ago -- and it's how Climatize became a U.S. investment platform focused on renewable energy project offerings.

As of September 2025, more than $10 million has been invested through Climatize, helping to fund 22 renewable energy projects across the country. Our community now includes over 2,400 members. To date, more than $2.4 million has already been returned to investors between principal and interest.

This article goes into what investing in renewable energy projects looks like on the ground. You'll find stories and videos from the field, a map of every project funded so far, and a closer look at how everyday people are stepping into the energy transition, one project at a time. We've seen what's possible when projects get the support they need.

Our investment platform offers direct investments in vetted renewable energy projects, such as solar arrays, batteries, or EV chargers. Each offering is up to $5 million and is made possible because of the SEC's Regulation Crowdfunding, a legal framework that unlocks new opportunities for investors at all levels.

Read Will's full article and check out several impactful videos here- https://greenmoney.com/new_version/investing-in-renewable-energy-a-success-story-of-community-powered-climate-action

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-in-renewable-energy-success-stories-of-community-powered-climate-act-1074676

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
