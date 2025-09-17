DJ OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2025 / 15:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 16/09/2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.0360 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46202 CODE: 5HED =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BF92LR56 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 5HED Sequence No.: 402211 EQS News ID: 2199200 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

