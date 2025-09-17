Subaru of America: How Subaru Is Championing Sustainability in Advertising

By Chloe Williment

Subaru is putting sustainability at the heart of its messaging, spotlighting hybrid and electric models such as the Forester Hybrid and the Trailseeker EV.

These vehicles are marketed not just as eco-friendly options but as capable companions for exploration.

By combining advanced powertrains with rugged design, Subaru presents a compelling option for drivers wanting to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on performance or adventure-readiness.

Subaru actively recycles waste materials, including paint sludge and components from scrapped vehicles, achieving a 95% recycling rate for materials in end-of-life vehicles (Photo courtesy of Sustainability Magazine)

