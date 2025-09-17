Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 19:47
18,100 Euro
+1,12 % +0,200
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,10016:10
17,60018,10016:12
17.09.2025 15:50 Uhr
92 Leser
Subaru of America: How Subaru Is Championing Sustainability in Advertising

By Chloe Williment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Originally published by Sustainability Magazine

Subaru is putting sustainability at the heart of its messaging, spotlighting hybrid and electric models such as the Forester Hybrid and the Trailseeker EV.

These vehicles are marketed not just as eco-friendly options but as capable companions for exploration.

By combining advanced powertrains with rugged design, Subaru presents a compelling option for drivers wanting to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on performance or adventure-readiness.

Read more here on Sustainabilitymag.com

Subaru actively recycles waste materials, including paint sludge and components from scrapped vehicles, achieving a 95% recycling rate for materials in end-of-life vehicles (Photo courtesy of Sustainability Magazine)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/how-subaru-is-championing-sustainability-in-advertising-1074679

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
