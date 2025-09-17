Sauce Labs Report: AI 'Gold Rush' Has Decoupled Speed from Quality, Leading to Gaps in Both Talent and Tooling

While 95% of companies face AI setbacks, a new survey reveals the root cause is a breakdown in the quality practices that once enabled safe, high-velocity development.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The race to deploy AI has dangerously decoupled development speed from software quality, leading to a near-universal rate of project setbacks across the tech industry. This is the central finding of a new report, "The 2025 Software Testing Vibe Check: Agentic AI Edition," from Sauce Labs , the leading platform for continuous quality.

The report, based on a survey conducted by Wakefield Research, argues that the core principles of the DevOps movement-which successfully bonded speed and quality together over the last decade-have been diminished in the AI gold rush. This has created a capability gap, with the survey revealing that 82% of companies lack the appropriately skilled testers or adequate tools to manage their AI initiatives safely.

"For a decade, the best tech companies proved you could move fast and be stable," said Prince Kohli, CEO at Sauce Labs. "But now we're seeing a potentially dangerous decoupling of speed from quality. This survey reveals a deep chasm between the few companies equipped to manage AI and the many who are unprepared."

Set amongst the survey data lies a sobering statistic: Most professionals (61%) report their own leadership doesn't understand the fundamentals of software testing. This leadership blind spot results in teams being tasked with implementing powerful AI without proper support, creating a culture where employees are set up to fail. Consequently, 60% of respondents believe employees will take the blame for AI's mistakes.

Other Key Findings from 'The Great Decoupling' Report:

• A Universal Toll: The capability gap is exacting a heavy price. A near-universal 95% of companies have experienced setbacks from their AI initiatives, a consequence of deploying complex technology without the right support structures in place.

• An Acceleration into the Gap: Despite these setbacks, nearly half of companies (48%) are "doubling down" on their AI investments. This high-stakes gamble suggests market pressure is forcing them to accelerate even when they lack the internal capability to do so safely, widening the chasm between ambition and reality.

• A Reality Distortion Field: The industry is operating with an optimistic timeline that ignores the quality gap. While 72% believe in full autonomous testing by 2027, 60% of companies haven't even established the basic accuracy benchmarks needed to measure success.

• The Innovator's Dilemma: The industry is split on how to proceed. While nearly half (47%) have slowed or paused AI initiatives due to poor results, a nearly equal number (48%) are "doubling down," accelerating into the problem in a high-stakes bet that they can fix quality issues mid-flight.

"The next great challenge isn't building more powerful AI; it's building the quality frameworks to control it," Kohli added. "The goal is to re-couple speed and quality for the AI era. You need a platform that provides a safety net to let your developers innovate at full speed - and even help them accelerate - without fear of breaking everything."

For a deeper analysis, download the complete report here: http://www.saucelabs.com/resources/report/agentic-ai-survey-in-software-testing

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 400 US-based tech professionals, including executives and software engineers, in June 2025.

