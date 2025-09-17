Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DistillerSR Inc.: DistillerSR Launches First-of-Its-Kind Agentic AI Capabilities to Eliminate Evidence Silos and Accelerate Time to Market

New Capabilities Place Peer-reviewed Literature Review Evidence at the Fingertips of Research and Commercial Teams to Align Decision-making and Improve Productivity

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / DistillerSR, the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management, today announced the launch of DistillerSR Agentic AI. The first-of-its-kind capability combines DistillerSR trusted, expertly curated literature evidence with Agentic AI, enabling research teams and business leaders to access a validated, organization-wide source of evidence. With improved time to insight and more aligned decision-making, pharmaceutical and medical device companies can develop and commercialize new treatments faster and more cost-effectively.

Unlike standalone large language models, which can generate inaccurate or non-compliant content, DistillerSR Agentic AI safeguards research accuracy by grounding outputs in expertly validated and peer-reviewed literature evidence. This ensures that any generated summaries, reports, or insights meet the highest standards of reliability, reproducibility, and traceability-critical for regulatory submissions, post-market surveillance, health technology assessments, and scientific communications, among other use cases.

"DistillerSR Agentic AI represents a giant leap forward in how life science organizations can manage, access, and act on evidence from literature reviews," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO at DistillerSR. "For the first time, organizations have a secure, trusted way to access their expertly curated literature evidence and make it available across other teams, enabling faster, more reliable decision-making for regulatory, clinical, medical affairs, and commercial teams."

Accessible, Trusted Evidence Company-wide

DistillerSR Agentic AI dramatically reduces the time and manual effort required for research-intensive tasks. Teams can now accelerate the drafting of regulatory reports, summarize complex findings, uncover new insights with unprecedented speed, and even configure their DistillerSR's workflows. The new capability applies DistillerSR's existing permission controls and copyright considerations, allowing validated data to be made available with appropriate access controls to an entire organization with confidence.

Recognized AI Market Leadership

DistillerSR has been leading the market with the application of AI-enabled technologies to literature review workflows for more than 15 years and DistillerSR team member have had their research on AI and literature-review automation cited in peer-reviewed publications more than 670 times. Recent innovations have included:

  • November, 2024: Smart Evidence Extraction (SEE), a purpose-built GenAI expert-in-the-loop solution for literature evidence extraction.

  • September, 2024: The adoption of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI RMF for all future AI-related product releases as an operating and governing foundation.

  • December, 2023: Successful funding by five national governments under the Eureka-ITEA collaboration, the world's largest international research and development network representing 45 countries, to fully automate literature reviews through composite or blended AI methods. The consortium is led by DistillerSR, and includes Philips Medical Systems, University of Leiden Medical Center, Bosonit,Dataseen BV, Össur, Adelphi Group, Biotronik, and DrugBank.

DistillerSR is trusted by global research organizations, including more than 80% of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions.

About DistillerSR
For more information, visit www.distillersr.com.

Contact Information

Vivian MacAdden
Director, Industry Stakeholder Programs
vivian.macadden@distillersr.com
(613) 212-0051

.

SOURCE: DistillerSR Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/distillersr-launches-first-of-its-kind-agentic-ai-capabilities-to-eli-1074366

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.