Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Happy Birthday to LegalMatch.com! Celebrating 26 Years Since 1999 Debut

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / This year, LegalMatch.com, a pioneering online attorney-client matching and legal lead generation service, celebrates its 26th anniversary. Since its founding in 1999, LegalMatch has helped more than 7 million clients connect with qualified and experienced attorneys across the country.

LegalMatch.com offers a user-friendly and confidential platform that streamlines the process of finding a lawyer. Clients can submit a detailed description of their legal issue and receive matches with licensed attorneys who specialize in their specific area of need. The platform also provides valuable resources, such as its Online Law Library, filled with legal articles, infographics, and more, designed to empower clients so they can make well-informed decisions about their legal representation.

What makes LegalMatch.com so unique? With innovation at the forefront and a commitment to client confidentiality and platform functionality, it has remained an up-to-date and effective legal tech tool for both clients seeking legal counsel and attorneys who are available to help.

"This 26-year milestone is a thrilling achievement and a reflection of our commitment to providing individuals with accessible legal resources and direction," says Matthew Griffith, LegalMatch's Chief Executive Officer.

As LegalMatch continues to advance the forefront of legal-tech solutions, its mission to make legal help and resources more accessible to everyone will remain the central focus. The company looks forward to many more years empowering individuals who need legal counsel and direction, while serving as a trusted partner for attorneys who want to grow their legal practice.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance
press@legalmatch.com
(415) 946-0856

.

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/happy-birthday-to-legalmatch.com-celebrating-26-years-since-1999-1074532

