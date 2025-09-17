London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Hiway , a next-generation content infrastructure platform, has officially launched with its first paying clients onboard. Designed for independent producers, sales agents, and rights holders, Hiway enables filmmakers to share, sell, and monetise their work directly across the internet while keeping ownership of their content, audience, and data.

Zachary Rothwell Co-CEO Hiway

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/266802_image1.jpg

Hiway is a complementary layer of transparency and control designed to empower IP holders and Filmmakers.

Filmmakers can use Hiway to securely share screeners with sales agents, deliver content to distributors or connect directly with fans through pay-per-view releases. All while building their own audience database and receiving payments.

Hiway, built for filmmakers by filmmakers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/266802_image2.jpg

The Ultimate Control Panel

Described as "The infrastructure the Film industry should have had decades ago," Hiway gives creators the tools they've been asking for: the ability to decide how their content is shared, who it reaches, and how they're paid.

A single Hiway SmartLink works across platforms and devices, providing real-time insights into views, audiences, and transactions. A single immutable sourcefile.

"Independent filmmakers put years of their lives into a project, only to lose visibility and control the moment it's released. Hiway changes that," said Zachary Rothwell, Co-Founder of Hiway.

"We've built a platform where filmmakers can manage their professional relationships and their fan audiences in one place while keeping ownership of their rights and income. It's about empowerment, not disruption."

Direct Creator-to-Fan Connection

David Orman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hiway, emphasized the platform's core mission of reconnecting creators with their audiences.

"Throughout my career one issue has never gone away: creators being separated from their fans and their money. With Hiway we've built an alternative," Orman explained.

"A way for filmmakers to connect directly with fans and see who is watching. This isn't about cutting out distributors; it's about strengthening the entire ecosystem by putting ownership and transparency back into the hands of the people who make the content."

Early Client Success

Early clients are already using Hiway to share private screeners with distributors and festivals. They are also running direct-to-fan pay-per-view events to generate new income streams without middlemen.

The platform provides a secure environment for sharing confidential content while maintaining complete control over access and distribution rights.

Content creators can track engagement metrics in real-time, understanding exactly who is viewing their content and how audiences are responding.

Platform Features and Capabilities

Hiway offers comprehensive tools for content management and distribution. The platform serves as a single place to store, share, and monetise premium content.

From private screeners for partners, sales agents, and platforms, to direct-to-fan releases with built-in payments, Hiway streamlines the entire distribution process.

Content owners maintain control of their intellectual property, data, and revenue streams throughout the distribution process.

Future Development and Expansion

With Hiway now live, the platform will continue to roll out tools that help independent filmmakers, producers, and rights holders share, market, and monetise their work around the world.

The company plans to expand its feature set based on user feedback and industry needs, maintaining its focus on creator empowerment and transparency.

Hiway represents a fundamental shift toward putting control back in the hands of content creators while strengthening relationships throughout the film industry ecosystem.

About Hiway

Hiway is a next-generation infrastructure platform built for creators, producers, and rights holders. It provides a single place to store, share, and monetise premium content from private screeners for partners, sales agents, and platforms, to direct-to-fan releases with built-in payments.

With Hiway, content owners stay in control of their IP, data, and revenue. A single SmartLink replaces screeners, players, and third-party platforms, making it simple to share securely and track every view, audience, and transaction in real time.

Founded by a team with backgrounds in media, rights management, and technology, Hiway is designed by the industry, for the industry. It gives creators the tools they've been asking for: ownership, transparency, and direct income.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266802

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC