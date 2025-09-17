ISNetworldsupports Global Collaboration for Enhanced Safety and Compliance Oversight

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the expansion of ISNetworld to Esso Exploration Angola Limited, an ExxonMobil affiliate, specialized in oil exploration and production. Through this collaboration, ISN will support Esso Angola in streamlining contractor management and oversight, meeting local compliance requirements, and increasing visibility into worker-level training and competency.

"ExxonMobil has been a trusted partner of ISN for many years, and we are excited to continue our relationship with the Esso Angola team," said David Bibby, Vice President of Europe, MEA, and APAC Operations at ISN. "This next step gives ExxonMobil's team the tools to help standardize operations internationally, and create safer, more efficient job sites around the globe."

Building on a relationship that spans more than two decades with ISN, Esso Angola will leverage tools and services, such as Training Qualification and the Online Training tool, to help verify individual worker training and compliance.

"ISN's robust, centralized platform will improve administrative and contractor workforce tracking efficiencies for our team, as well as optimize contractor due diligence and verification of Angolan requirements," said Brian Lavergne, Contractor Selection and Management Lead at Esso Angola.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

