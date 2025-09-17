At CPHI Frankfurt, TekniPlex Healthcare to Present Full Range of Barrier Blister Films, Customized Liquid Drug Delivery Solutions and Live Demonstrations of Latest Filling-Sealing Machine

Company will also highlight emerging pharmaceutical-rubber products, innovative liner portfolio and barrier cleanroom films and bags

Wayne, PA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will spotlight its extensive portfolio of barrier blister films at CPHI Frankfurt, October 28-30. At Stand 8.0J25, the company will showcase its Aclar® laminates, recyclable coextruded PP-COC-PP structures-where recycling infrastructure exists-and its high and ultra-high moisture and oxygen barrier PFAS-free SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures. The SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures are especially suitable for nutraceutical blister applications as they align well with evolving European regulations regarding PFAS content. Subject matter experts will be on hand to discuss these solutions, explain regulatory developments, and help attendees select the optimal packaging for pharmaceutical and medical applications.

Also, at CPHI Frankfurt, TekniPlex Healthcare will present its expertise in developing customized film constructions for flexible liquid reservoir applications, which play a critical role in novel drug delivery systems such as wearables. These materials are engineered to maintain the potency, efficacy, and shelf life of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) until the point of dispensing, while giving pharmaceutical companies the flexibility to design unique reservoirs that complement their innovative delivery devices.

TekniPlex Healthcare will have its recently updated Pentafill® A25 filling and sealing machine on hand for live demonstrations, filling company-produced single-dose vials in a wide variety of sizes. The compact machine is capable of producing up to 25 five-vial strips (125 vials total) per minute and is suitable for filling a wide range of viscosities, making it ideal for a broad set of applications in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, nutraceutical and animal health markets.

Additionally, TekniPlex Healthcare will emphasize its recently launched line of cleanroom-produced coextruded blown films and bags produced at its Puurs, Belgium, facility. Film and bags with oxygen barrier properties in a PE-EVOH-PE construction, with up to five layers, are now available for applications requiring additional barrier protection.

Also on hand will be examples of the company's advanced pharma rubber compounding and manufacturing solutions for healthcare applications, such as gaskets for pressurized valves and rubber compounds designed for use as injectable stoppers. The company's materials science experts will highlight how these capabilities can be applied to support consistent, precise dosing with materials specifically engineered for next-generation propellants in pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs).

To advance ease of use for patients and caregivers, the company will also showcase its EdgePull® and Simply Tab® easy-open liner technologies, designed to balance easy removal with robust leak protection-reducing spillage and improving accessibility for users with reduced dexterity.?

"Innovation moves fastest when materials science, regulations, and patient needs converge," said Bryan Wesselmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barrier Protection Systems, TekniPlex Healthcare. "At CPHI Frankfurt, we're demonstrating how advanced materials science expertise can help the industry navigate regulatory change, unlock new treatment possibilities and elevate the patient experience for years to come."

