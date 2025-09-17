Anzeige
17.09.2025 16:10 Uhr
At CPHI Frankfurt, TekniPlex Healthcare to Present Full Range of Barrier Blister Films, Customized Liquid Drug Delivery Solutions and Live Demonstrations of Latest Filling-Sealing Machine

Company will also highlight emerging pharmaceutical-rubber products, innovative liner portfolio and barrier cleanroom films and bags

Wayne, PA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will spotlight its extensive portfolio of barrier blister films at CPHI Frankfurt, October 28-30. At Stand 8.0J25, the company will showcase its Aclar® laminates, recyclable coextruded PP-COC-PP structures-where recycling infrastructure exists-and its high and ultra-high moisture and oxygen barrier PFAS-free SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures. The SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures are especially suitable for nutraceutical blister applications as they align well with evolving European regulations regarding PFAS content. Subject matter experts will be on hand to discuss these solutions, explain regulatory developments, and help attendees select the optimal packaging for pharmaceutical and medical applications.

Also, at CPHI Frankfurt, TekniPlex Healthcare will present its expertise in developing customized film constructions for flexible liquid reservoir applications, which play a critical role in novel drug delivery systems such as wearables. These materials are engineered to maintain the potency, efficacy, and shelf life of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) until the point of dispensing, while giving pharmaceutical companies the flexibility to design unique reservoirs that complement their innovative delivery devices.

TekniPlex Healthcare will have its recently updated Pentafill® A25 filling and sealing machine on hand for live demonstrations, filling company-produced single-dose vials in a wide variety of sizes. The compact machine is capable of producing up to 25 five-vial strips (125 vials total) per minute and is suitable for filling a wide range of viscosities, making it ideal for a broad set of applications in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, nutraceutical and animal health markets.

Additionally, TekniPlex Healthcare will emphasize its recently launched line of cleanroom-produced coextruded blown films and bags produced at its Puurs, Belgium, facility. Film and bags with oxygen barrier properties in a PE-EVOH-PE construction, with up to five layers, are now available for applications requiring additional barrier protection.

Also on hand will be examples of the company's advanced pharma rubber compounding and manufacturing solutions for healthcare applications, such as gaskets for pressurized valves and rubber compounds designed for use as injectable stoppers. The company's materials science experts will highlight how these capabilities can be applied to support consistent, precise dosing with materials specifically engineered for next-generation propellants in pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs).

To advance ease of use for patients and caregivers, the company will also showcase its EdgePull® and Simply Tab® easy-open liner technologies, designed to balance easy removal with robust leak protection-reducing spillage and improving accessibility for users with reduced dexterity.?

"Innovation moves fastest when materials science, regulations, and patient needs converge," said Bryan Wesselmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barrier Protection Systems, TekniPlex Healthcare. "At CPHI Frankfurt, we're demonstrating how advanced materials science expertise can help the industry navigate regulatory change, unlock new treatment possibilities and elevate the patient experience for years to come."

# # #

About TekniPlex Healthcare
TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information, visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info

Natalia Rivera
natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com
+1 480-395-3130

Attachment

  • Barrier Blister Film (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16737c4a-0fe5-479e-8036-4041d321cce5)

