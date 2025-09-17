Anti-Money Laundering Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 13.54 Billion By 2031 with CAGR Of 18.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Anti-Money Laundering market is observing significant growth owing to expansion of digital financial services and payment ecosystems and heightened regulatory scrutiny and risk of non-compliance. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including hardware providers, software providers, service providers, system integrators, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Anti-Money Laundering Market Report Findings

Market Growth: The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) encompasses a framework of laws, regulations, and procedures intended to prevent criminals from legitimizing illicitly obtained funds. Its primary goal is to disrupt the process of money laundering, where illegally acquired "dirty money" is transformed into seemingly legitimate "clean money." Anti-money laundering measures are essential for financial institutions and other regulated entities to detect, prevent, and report financial crimes.

Anti-money laundering focuses on preventing criminals from exploiting the financial system to launder illicit funds. It involves monitoring transactions and customer activities to detect suspicious behavior, with financial institutions required to report such activities to authorities. Anti-money laundering compliance programs ensure organizations meet legal obligations and reduce the risk of financial crime. Expansion of Digital Financial Services and Payment Ecosystems: The rapid acceleration of digital transformation in the financial sector has dramatically reshaped how individuals and businesses conduct transactions. The increasing use of digital wallets, mobile banking, online money transfers, and e-commerce platforms is creating vast opportunities for innovation and financial inclusion. However, this digitization presents new vulnerabilities that criminals are eager to exploit, particularly for money laundering and other financial crimes. Thus, financial institutions, fintech companies, and payment service providers are investing in scalable and flexible anti-money laundering technologies to ensure they can support innovation while maintaining strong compliance. Thus, the expansion of digital financial services and payment ecosystems drives market growth Increasing Focus on Risk-Based Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Approaches: In response to the growing complexity and scale of financial crimes, financial institutions are adopting risk-based approaches to anti-money laundering compliance. Unlike traditional, one-size-fits-all methods that apply uniform controls to all customers and transactions, risk-based anti-money laundering strategies prioritize resources and scrutiny toward areas of greatest risk. This shift allows organizations to operate more effectively in detecting and preventing money laundering activities.

On October 30, 2024, Singapore unveiled its National anti-money laundering strategy, a risk-based plan developed through collaborative efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Singapore's anti-money laundering policy focuses on a risk-based allocation of resources across financial intelligence, law enforcement, and supervision, ensuring strong government coordination. It emphasizes preventive measures through strict reporting, licensing, and risk-based management of financial and non-financial institutions. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The anti-money laundering market has a strong global presence, with North America and Europe leading due to stringent regulatory frameworks and advanced financial systems.

The US, in particular, enforces robust anti-money laundering regulations through agencies, including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Europe follows closely with comprehensive directives such as the EU's Anti-Money Laundering Directive. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market, driven by increasing digital transactions and tightening regulations in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Meanwhile, South & Central America and the Middle East & Africa are progressively enhancing their anti-money laundering efforts amid growing financial sector development and international pressure to strengthen compliance frameworks.

Market Segmentation

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Offerings, is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution segment held the largest share of the anti-money laundering solution market in 2024.

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Deployment Mode, is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Premise segment held the largest anti-money laundering solution market share in 2024.

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Enterprise Size, is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Large Enterprises segment held the largest share of the anti-money laundering solution market in 2024.

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by End Use Industry, is segmented into Banks and Financial Institutions, Insurance, Gaming and Gambling, and Others. The Banks and Financial Institutions segment held the largest anti-money laundering solution market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Accenture Plc; ACI Worldwide Inc; BAE Systems Plc; EastNets; Open Text Corp; Oracle Corp; Nasdaq Inc; SAS Institute Inc; NICE Ltd; LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group; Assent Business Technology, Inc.; Ascent Technologies, Inc.; and Fiserv Inc. are among the key players profiled in the Anti-Money Laundering market report.

Global Headlines

"Chicago-based Ascent Technologies has rebranded as AscentAI and introduced a new Regulatory Lifecycle Management (RLM) Platform aimed at enhancing compliance operations for financial institutions. The platform leverages AI-powered automation to convert regulatory data into actionable intelligence, helping firms improve compliance efficiency, lower operational costs, and strengthen risk management."

"Oracle announced the Oracle Financial Crime and Compliance Management Automated Scenario Calibration (ASC) Cloud Service, which transforms monitoring of anti-money laundering (AML) transactions by automating the manual process of scenario tuning. AML scenarios are designed to detect and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes. Available globally, the new automation service enables financial institutions' compliance teams to improve efficiency, expedite regulatory requirements, and reduce operational costs."

Conclusion

The increasing regulatory pressure, rising financial crimes, and the global expansion of digital banking and fintech services are key factors driving the growth of the anti-money laundering market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter compliance measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes, compelling financial institutions to invest in robust anti-money laundering solutions. Additionally, incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics into anti-money laundering systems improves real-time monitoring, risk evaluation, and pattern detection, thereby boosting the efficiency of these programs.

