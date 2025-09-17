Diabetes Care Devices Market worth US$61.2 billion by 2030 with 12.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Diabetes Care Devices Market , valued at US$30.8 billion in 2024, stood at US$34.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$61.2 billion by the end of the period. The global increase in diabetes cases, driven by lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and rising obesity rates, is significantly boosting the demand for diabetes care devices. The geriatric population is more prone to diabetes, leading to higher demand for these devices. Preventive health programs and screening initiatives emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and management of diabetes. Technological advancements in continuous glucose monitoring devices - such as smartphone integration, minimally invasive, and implantable sensors - are making diabetes care more accurate and patient-friendly. However, low acceptance may be limited by factors like device cost in lower-income groups and unawareness in rural areas. Nonetheless, the market is expected to grow due to ongoing innovations and a global focus on prevention measures.

This report segments the diabetes care devices market by product type, disease type, patient care settings, and region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=375

Browse in-depth TOC on "Diabetes Care Devices Market"

200 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

By product type, the global diabetes care devices market is divided into three main segments: blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. The blood glucose monitoring systems segment held the largest share of the market, driven by their strong functional benefits and crucial role in supporting effective diabetes management. These devices offer several advantages, such as real-time, continuous glucose data without the need for frequent pricks, which is gaining popularity among patients and healthcare providers. The integration with mobile apps makes it convenient for patients to monitor glucose level fluctuations and make informed decisions about the same.

By patient care settings, the global diabetes care devices market is divided into categories based on patient care settings: self/home healthcare and hospitals & diabetes specialty clinics. Among these, the self/home healthcare segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market. Self-monitoring devices allow individuals to manage their conditions at home and reduce the need for frequent hospital or clinic visits. As people age, they prefer to handle their chronic conditions at home and avoid traveling to healthcare facilities. This daily self-management is crucial for preventing acute complications and enhancing long-term health outcomes. The rising global prevalence of diabetes, driven by lifestyle changes and an aging population, results in a large patient base.

By disease type, the rapid rise in type 2 diabetes is directly linked to obesity and sedentary lifestyles, especially abdominal fat, which leads to insulin resistance. Global obesity rates have increased due to changes in diet and decreased physical activity. Dietary habits such as consuming processed foods and unhealthy fats have contributed to the development of this condition. The risk is also higher in the aging population, and as the geriatric population grows, the number of individuals with this condition increases.

By geography, the global market for surgical microscopes is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

North America leads the diabetes care devices market, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced formulations, and high consumer demand for preventive and treatment products. The region's dominance is also reinforced by the presence of leading diabetes care device companies based in the US, which drive ongoing innovation and product availability. Elevated disposable income levels and growing health awareness among consumers in the US and Canada contribute to increased use of diabetes care devices. Additionally, the expanding distribution network of dental clinics, pharmacies, and retail outlets, along with continuous product premiumization, further reinforces North America's leadership in the global diabetes care market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=375

Prominent players in the Diabetes care devices market include F. Hoffmann Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Dexcom (US), Insulet Corporation (US), B Braun Se (Germany), Embecta Corp (US), Nipro (Japan), Senseonics (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), i-Sens, Inc (South Korea), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (US), ACON LABORATORIES, INC (US), ARKRAY, INC(Japan), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Sinocare Inc (Japan), Waveform Diabetes (AgaMatrix) (US), Lifescan IP Holdings (US), SD Biosensor, Inc (South Korea), Debiotech SA. (Switzerland), Sungshim Medical Co, Ltd (South Korea), Sooil Developments Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hindustan syringes and medical devices (India), Microgene Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd (India), Rossmax International Ltd (Taiwan).

Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to strengthen their presence in the diabetes care devices market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a major global leader in the market for diabetes care devices. Roche operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics; the company is divided into four main areas: Centralized and Point of Care Solutions, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, and Diabetes Care. The Diabetes Care segment offers a variety of devices and solutions for effective diabetes management. A flagship product in this segment is the Accu-Chek blood glucose meter, widely recognized and clinically recommended for blood glucose monitoring. Accu-Chek devices are trusted by both patients and healthcare professionals for their accuracy, reliability, and strong clinical validation, making them a key part of Roche's diabetes care portfolio and essential in managing diabetes effectively.

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Abbott Laboratories a leading global healthcare company founded in 1888 and headquartered in Illinois, US, is a major player in the diabetes care devices market. The company has a strong tradition of innovation by operating in multiple key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, nutrition, diagnostics, and medical technologies. A core part of its success is its leadership in diabetes care. Through its flagship FreeStyle brand, Abbott provides a range of advanced continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and blood glucose systems, most notably the FreeStyle Libre, along with essential accessories and digital health tools for patients around the world. With a workforce exceeding 114,000 and a presence in over 160 countries, the company uses its diverse portfolio and extensive global reach to stay a highly trusted name in health and wellness.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology and has been at the forefront of health technology since its founding in 1949. It also controlled a significant share of the diabetes care devices market in 2024. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company's core mission is to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. With operations in over 150 countries and a workforce of more than 95,000 employees, Medtronic ranks among the world's largest medical tech firms. It organizes its extensive portfolio into four main divisions: Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Medical Surgical, and Neuroscience, reinforcing its position as a trusted industry leader. Medtronic's diabetes division is a key part of its business, focusing on automated insulin delivery (AID) and glucose monitoring. The company pioneered the artificial pancreas concept with its MiniMed insulin pumps and Guardian CGM systems. By developing a unified, closed-loop ecosystem, the segment aims to simplify diabetes management and lessen the daily burden for patients relying on these technologies for insulin.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Injection Pen Market

Pen Needles Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Home Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Diabetes Care Devices Companies and Diabetes Care Devices Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diabetes-care-devices-market-worth-us61-2-billion-by-2030-with-12-3-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302558869.html