Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 887689 | ISIN: FI0009900583 | Ticker-Symbol: TUZA
Stuttgart
17.09.25 | 07:48
0,420 Euro
+0,72 % +0,003
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
Tulikivi Corporation: Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its guidance for 2025: Net sales are expected to be EUR 29 to 33 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 1 to 2 million

TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDER INFORMATION 17 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 16:00

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its guidance for 2025: Net sales are expected to be EUR 29 to 33 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 1 to 2 million.

Tulikivi is revising downward and focusing its earlier estimate of the 2025 net sales and operating profit. The net sales in 2024 were EUR 33.3 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 2.1 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2025 are expected to be EUR 29 to 33 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to be EUR 1 to 2 million. The reason for the lowered outlook is the slower-than-expected recovery in demand in the fireplace market.

Previous guidance for 2025 (originally published on March 7, 2025): Net sales and the comparable operating profit for 2025 are expected to improve on 2024.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media
www.tulikivigroup.com


