Digital Health Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 1921.38 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 25.7% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global digital health market is observing significant growth owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases & aging populations, favorable government initiatives to advance the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of telehealth.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the digital health market comprises a vast array of type, mHealth, telehealthcare, application, end user, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including digital forensics solution providers, law enforcement & government agencies, cybersecurity firms, regulatory & standards organizations, and end-users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the Digital Health Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000867

Overview of Report Findings

1.Market Dynamics and Insights: As smartphones become more affordable and mobile internet connectivity expands-even into rural and low-income areas-people who previously had limited or no access to healthcare facilities can now connect with healthcare providers through digital means. Telemedicine platforms, health-monitoring applications, and virtual consultation tools can now be accessed directly from smartphones, eliminating the need for physical visits to clinics or hospitals. This accessibility is crucial in areas where healthcare infrastructure is inadequate or where patients must travel long distances to reach medical facilities.

The ease of on-demand consultations, reduced travel, and lower healthcare expenses have led more people to adopt telehealth solutions, prompting market players to enhance their offerings to meet growing demand. In August 2025, Truemeds, a telehealth platform, secured US$ 85 million in funding from Accel and Peak XV Partners. This fresh capital will support the company's plans to expand its fulfillment centers, grow its workforce, and set up a new technology hub in Bengaluru. With these developments, Truemeds aims to expand its reach across India, firmly positioning itself in the competitive e-pharmacy sector.

The rise of mobile health (mHealth) applications has empowered users to take charge of their health. From managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension to mental health support and fitness tracking, mobile apps enable patients to monitor their health in real time, communicate with healthcare professionals, and receive timely reminders for medications and appointments. These functionalities enhance patient engagement and treatment plan adherence, leading to better health outcomes. As a result, healthcare providers and tech companies are developing and refining these tools, fueling the digital health ecosystem. In low-resource settings, where access to specialized healthcare is scarce, telehealth delivers expert medical advice through remote diagnostics and consultations, improving the overall quality of care.

2.Regional Insights: The North America digital health market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Widespread broadband and mobile penetration enable robust telemedicine platforms, making remote care broadly accessible, even in rural areas. In October 2024, AMD Global Telemedicine announced a strategic partnership with Carefluence, an innovator in interoperability solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance AMD's robust telehealth solutions, delivering even greater client value. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person visits were curtailed, pushing healthcare providers and payers to rapidly roll out virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and asynchronous messaging systems. Patient expectations also shifted-people grew accustomed to the convenience, speed, and flexibility of digital touchpoints.

Healthcare costs in North America are notoriously high; digital health tools present the potential for cost savings by reducing hospital readmissions, optimizing chronic care management, and streamlining administrative workflows. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) broadened telehealth reimbursement during the pandemic, and some of that flexibility remains, offering stronger financial incentives for healthcare providers. Innovation is fueled by strong venture investment and a thriving startup ecosystem, especially in Silicon Valley, Boston, and Toronto, with deep collaboration across tech companies, academic medical centers, and hospitals. Labor shortages (nurse and physician burnout) have increased demand for digital tools such as AI-powered triage, e-prescription services, and automated scheduling. North America's digital infrastructure maturity, healthcare economics, regulatory evolution, innovation culture, and shifting consumer preferences make it one of the fastest-growing regions for digital health adoption.

3.Geographical Insights:North America is expected to dominate the digital health market with the highest market share in 2024.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Digital Health Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000867

Market Segmentation

Based on offering, the digital health market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.

In terms of type, the digital health market is divided into mHealth, telehealthcare, healthcare analytics, and digital health systems.

On the basis of mHealth, the digital health market is segmented into Apps and wearables.

Based on telehealthcare, the digital health market is segmented into telehealth and telecare.

In terms of application, the digital health market is divided into chronic disease management, behavioral health, health & fitness, and others.

On the basis of end user, the digital health market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, patients & consumers, and others.

The digital health market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the digital health market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Abbott Laboratories, OMRON Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers AG, AT&T Inc., Telefonica SA, and Cisco Systems Inc, among others.

Trending Topics: Digital Therapeutics, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Wearable Technology, and Electronic Health, among others.

Global Headlines on the Digital Health Market

"OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto; President and CEO: Junta Tsujinaga; hereinafter "OMRON") announced today that it will reposition OMRON SOFTWARE Co., Ltd. (HQ: Muko-shi, Kyoto; President and CEO: Teruyasu Imai), a wholly owned subsidiary of OMRON SOCIAL SOLUTIONS Co., Ltd. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Katsuhiro Shikata), as its strategic subsidiary under the new name OMRON DIGITAL Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "OMRON DIGITAL") with the aim of strengthening and accelerating the OMRON Group's digital strategy.."

"Siemens Healthineers introduced new cardiology applications with artificial intelligence for the Acuson Sequoia ultrasound system. Additionally, the company announced a new 4D transesophageal (TEE) transducer for cardiology exams. These new applications and transducers enhance the Acuson Sequoia, making it a comprehensive ultrasound system suitable for regional hospitals, radiology, and vascular clinics utilizing a shared service business model."

Get Premium Copy of Digital Health Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000867

Conclusion

The digital health market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by economic instability and underfunded public healthcare systems drive the shift toward digital solutions. Governments integrate digital health into national systems, such as Brazil's Conecte SUS program, which promotes EHRs and telehealth services. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, with hospitals and clinics adopting digital tools to reduce in-person visits and prevent infections. Private sector investments in health tech startups are increasing, with innovations in AI, blockchain for health data security, and IoT-enabled devices gaining traction. Growth of aging population and rising cases of diabetes and hypertension are pushing demand for personalized and preventive digital healthcare solutions, driving the demand for digital health innovations.

Trending Related Reports:

Womens Digital Health Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

Digital Health Technologies Market Overview by 2031

Digital Healthcare Market Size and Forecast [2025-2031]

Telehealth Market Opportunities by 2031

Telehealth Technology Market Strategies and Trends - 2031

eHealth Market Scope, Size, and Share by 2031

Veterinary Telehealth Market Size and share by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :??? | Deutsch | ?? | Français | ?????? | ?? | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-health-market-is-projected-to-reach-us-1921-38-billion-by-2031-with-cagr-of-25-7--the-insight-partners-302559327.html