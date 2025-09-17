Acquisition Will Provide Rithm with Class A Office Portfolio at Scale in Premier Markets at Attractive LevelsExpands and Diversifies Rithm's Commercial Real Estate Footprint and Asset Management CapabilitiesRithm to Host Investor Conference Call to Discuss Transaction Today at 8:30 a.m. ETNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. ("Rithm" or "Rithm Capital"), a global alternative asset manager, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) ("Paramount" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, and redevelops Class A office properties in New York City and San Francisco, for total cash consideration to Paramount shareholders of approximately $1.6 billion. Paramount's portfolio includes 13 owned and 4 managed high quality office assets, totaling more than 13.1 million square feet, 85.4% of which is currently leased as of June 30, 2025.Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Rithm will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Paramount common stock for $6.60 per fully diluted share. Rithm expects to fund the transaction with a combination of cash and liquidity from Rithm's balance sheet and potential opportunities from co-investors. The addition of the Paramount portfolio will create new opportunities for investors to access Rithm's real estate platform and bolster Rithm's asset management business."We believe the acquisition of Paramount is a generational opportunity that will serve as a springboard to build out our commercial real estate and asset management platform and expands our owner-operator model," said Michael Nierenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Rithm. "The Paramount portfolio is situated in cities where we have a strong conviction in the recovery of office market fundamentals, including improving rent rolls, a more favorable interest rate environment, and increasing demand. We believe Rithm's asset management business is well-positioned to create value in the commercial real estate market, with a growing footprint of high-quality office assets and the expert urban development and complimentary office management capabilities of our GreenBarn team and broader platform.""We are incredibly proud of the high-quality portfolio we've built and believe strongly in its intrinsic value," said Martin Bussmann, Lead Independent Director of Paramount. "Together, the Board and management team have found an ideal partner in Rithm, which offers the financial scale needed to improve our fundamental operating performance. After an extensive process and evaluation of a range of strategic alternatives, we are pleased to have reached this agreement which will deliver immediate, full and fair value to our shareholders."The transaction is expected to close in late Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Paramount's common stockholders.Conference Call DetailsRithm Capital's management will host a conference call today, September 17, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202924/ffe773c710. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.rithmcap.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on September 23, 2025 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "1692979".AdvisorsUBS Investment Bank and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as financial advisors to Rithm, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to Rithm. Newmark Group and Eastdil Secured L.L.C. are acting as real estate advisors to Rithm. BofA Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Paramount and a Transaction Committee of the Board, comprised of independent directors, and rendered an opinion that the transaction is fair to Paramount shareholders from a financial perspective. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to Paramount.About Rithm CapitalRithm Capital Corp. is a global alternative asset manager with significant experience managing credit and real estate assets. The firm combines deep institutional expertise with an entrepreneurial culture that drives innovation and disciplined growth across multiple market segments. Rithm's integrated investment platform spans across asset-based finance, lending across residential and commercial real estate, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and structured credit. Through subsidiaries such as Newrez, Genesis Capital, and Sculptor Capital Management, Rithm has established a unique owner-operator model, capable of sourcing, financing, and actively managing debt and equity investments, to drive value for shareholders and investors.About ParamountHeadquartered in New York City, Paramount is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.Additional Information and Where to Find ItThe proposed transaction is expected to be submitted to the stockholders of Paramount for their consideration and approval at a special meeting. Rithm Capital
Media:
Jonathan Gasthalter/Mark Semer
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
rithm@gasthalter.com

Investors:
Investor Relations
(212) 850-7770
ir@rithmcap.com

Paramount
Investors:
Tom Hennessy
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
212-237-3138
ir@pgre.com

Media: 212-492-2285
pr@pgre.com

