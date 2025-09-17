Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Spondylitis Association of America Launches "See the Signs. Stop the Delay." National Awareness Campaign to Reduce Misdiagnosis and Delays in Spondyloarthritis Care

Missing the signs of spondyloarthritis delays diagnosis and treatment.

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The Spondylitis Association of America (SAA), the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with spondyloarthritis and its related diseases, announced today the launch of its national awareness campaign, "See the Signs. Stop the Delay." The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the lengthy delays that, unfortunately, many Americans still face in receiving an accurate diagnosis of ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Nearly 1 in 100 Americans live with this chronic inflammatory disease, which primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints.

See the Signs. Stop the Delay.

See the Signs. Stop the Delay.
Middle-aged woman experiencing back pain.

On average, people living with AS wait seven to ten years from the onset of symptoms to receive a proper diagnosis. AS often begins with chronic back pain and stiffness, but because symptoms can mimic other conditions-including mechanical back pain, fibromyalgia, and degenerative disc disease, it is frequently overlooked or misdiagnosed.

Complex symptoms can vary widely across patients and can be subtle in early stages. Limited awareness among many primary care providers and other specialists, such as ophthalmologists and chiropractors unfamiliar with AS diagnostic criteria, often results in patients not receiving referrals to a rheumatologist. Sometimes limitations within imaging, such as a lack of structural damage not showing up on X-rays for years, require advanced imaging like an MRI. Lastly, gender disparities still exist. Historically considered a "man's disease," women are more likely to experience delays in diagnosis or even missed diagnosis altogether.

Delayed diagnosis can lead to worsening pain, decreased mobility, increased mental health challenges, and, in some cases, permanent spinal fusion.

"Too many people live in pain for years without answers," said SAA CEO Cassie Shafer. "Closing the diagnosis gap creates a better future for those living with AS - a future that is not defined by chronic pain."

Through the "See the Signs. Stop the Delay." awareness campaign, SAA will provide educational resources people need to recognize potential signs of inflammatory back pain and advocate for their health. It will also arm frontline healthcare providers with the tools they need to recognize symptoms earlier and provide referrals to rheumatologists, ensuring that everyone is aware and informed about the issue of delayed AS diagnosis.

About the Spondylitis Association of America (SAA)

Founded in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and advocating for people living with spondyloarthritis. SAA provides education, advocacy, support, and research initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes and advancing treatment.

For more information about SAA, visit www.spondylitis.org

Contact Information

Jason Blackwell
Director, Brand Experience & Public Affairs
jason.blackwell@spondylitis.org
8183039183

SOURCE: Spondylitis Association of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/spondylitis-association-of-america-launches-%22see-the-signs.-stop-the-delay.%22-national-awa-1074522

