A hands-on with the Apex 300 reveals it has unique strengths for those looking for portable power in design that is made to expand through accessories.From ESS News portable power purveyor Bluetti's Apex 300 is the latest take on a workhorse power station offering. With it now having general availability in the market, ESS News has gone a bit more in-depth with the unit and its accompanying offspring, the B300K expansion storage unit. The Bluetti Apex 300, in case you missed previous coverage, is the base unit and the smarts of Bluetti's latest portable power system. Alone, the Apex 300 packs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...