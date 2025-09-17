By the end of 2025, installing a smart meter will be mandatory for PV-powered homes in Belgium's Flanders region. According to grid operator Fluvius, a group of homeowners who installed solar panels between 2014 and the end of 2020 remain eligible for a retroactive investment premium.Belgium's grid operator Fluvius has reported that around 81% of Flanders' residential PV system owners have now installed a digital meter. "The last customers with solar panels who still have an analog electricity meter will receive a personal invitation to schedule an appointment for the smart meter installation," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...