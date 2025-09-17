GIGABYTE Announces the Availability of its AI-enhanced AORUS X870E X3D Series Motherboards for AMD Ryzen X3D Processors

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that the AORUS X870E X3D series motherboards are now officially available. First unveiled at COMPUTEX 2025, the AORUS X870E X3D lineup is the world's first motherboard platform purpose-built for AMD X3D processors, delivering X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for uncompromising gaming and productivity, industry-leading DDR5 speeds of up to 9000+ MT/s, and a smarter user experience through innovative thermal solutions, EZ-DIY features, and DriverBIOS technology.

At the core of the AORUS X870E X3D series is X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, a dynamic AI overclocking model trained on big data, tailored for per-chip optimization and resulting in a custom tuning profile with optimal results. This breakthrough enables users to achieve the optimal balance without compromise, improving 25% gaming performance and 14% multi-tasking productivity over default settings. By intelligently finetuning frequency, power, and thermal behavior, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 unleashes the true potential of AMD Ryzen X3D processors.

Inherent D5 Bionic Corsa technology from the previous generation, the AORUS X870E X3D series sets a new benchmark for DDR5 memory speeds, supporting up to 9000+ MT/s across the entire lineup to meet the demands of gaming, content creation, and AI workloads. Through GIGABYTE's proprietary tuning and AI-driven enhancements, users can count on consistent, stable performance at record-breaking speeds.

Beyond performance, GIGABYTE offers a smarter user experience with advanced thermal management that leverages superior 6mm direct-touch heatpipe at VRM and PCB Thermal Plate for 14% enhanced heat dissipating efficiency, EZ-DIY features such as M.2 EZ-Flex and PCIe EZ-Latch+ Duo for tool-free installation, and the DriverBIOS feature for simplified setup and instant WiFi connectivity. Together, these innovations make the PC build more accessible, efficient, and reliable.

The AORUS X870E X3D series offers a diverse range of models to suit gamers, creators, and AI enthusiasts. The lineup includes XTREME AI TOP, MASTER ICE, PRO ICE, ELITE, ELITE ICE, and a special AERO wood-inspired edition to complement custom builds. For more details, please visit official GIGABYTE website and check availability with local retailers and e-tailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772860/GIGABYTE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-the-availability-of-its-ai-enhanced-aorus-x870e-x3d-series-motherboards-for-amd-ryzen-x3d-processors-302557067.html