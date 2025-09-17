Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Xetra
17.09.25 | 17:28
134,56 Euro
-0,50 % -0,68
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,00135,1417:45
134,96135,0817:45
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE Announces the Availability of its AI-enhanced AORUS X870E X3D Series Motherboards for AMD Ryzen X3D Processors

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that the AORUS X870E X3D series motherboards are now officially available. First unveiled at COMPUTEX 2025, the AORUS X870E X3D lineup is the world's first motherboard platform purpose-built for AMD X3D processors, delivering X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for uncompromising gaming and productivity, industry-leading DDR5 speeds of up to 9000+ MT/s, and a smarter user experience through innovative thermal solutions, EZ-DIY features, and DriverBIOS technology.

GIGABYTE Announces the Availability of its AI-enhanced AORUS X870E X3D Series Motherboards for AMD Ryzen X3D Processors

At the core of the AORUS X870E X3D series is X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, a dynamic AI overclocking model trained on big data, tailored for per-chip optimization and resulting in a custom tuning profile with optimal results. This breakthrough enables users to achieve the optimal balance without compromise, improving 25% gaming performance and 14% multi-tasking productivity over default settings. By intelligently finetuning frequency, power, and thermal behavior, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 unleashes the true potential of AMD Ryzen X3D processors.

Inherent D5 Bionic Corsa technology from the previous generation, the AORUS X870E X3D series sets a new benchmark for DDR5 memory speeds, supporting up to 9000+ MT/s across the entire lineup to meet the demands of gaming, content creation, and AI workloads. Through GIGABYTE's proprietary tuning and AI-driven enhancements, users can count on consistent, stable performance at record-breaking speeds.

Beyond performance, GIGABYTE offers a smarter user experience with advanced thermal management that leverages superior 6mm direct-touch heatpipe at VRM and PCB Thermal Plate for 14% enhanced heat dissipating efficiency, EZ-DIY features such as M.2 EZ-Flex and PCIe EZ-Latch+ Duo for tool-free installation, and the DriverBIOS feature for simplified setup and instant WiFi connectivity. Together, these innovations make the PC build more accessible, efficient, and reliable.

The AORUS X870E X3D series offers a diverse range of models to suit gamers, creators, and AI enthusiasts. The lineup includes XTREME AI TOP, MASTER ICE, PRO ICE, ELITE, ELITE ICE, and a special AERO wood-inspired edition to complement custom builds. For more details, please visit official GIGABYTE website and check availability with local retailers and e-tailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772860/GIGABYTE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-the-availability-of-its-ai-enhanced-aorus-x870e-x3d-series-motherboards-for-amd-ryzen-x3d-processors-302557067.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.