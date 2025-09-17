ONLIM recognized as 'Dynamic' company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in the Conversational AI space

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets, has recognized ONLIM as a dynamic leader in the global Conversational AI space. Companies recognized in this category offer innovative solutions portfolio, established product portfolios, strong global presence, and an extensive network of channel partners and resellers to increase the deployment of their solutions across a multitude of vertical markets through organic and inorganic ventures.

The Conversational AI Market consists of AI-driven solutions that enable businesses to deliver human-like interactions through chatbots, voice assistants, and virtual agents. These technologies are increasingly deployed in customer support, e-commerce, banking, healthcare, and enterprise communication to enhance efficiency, engagement, and personalization. Market growth is being fuelled by rapid advancements in natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and the integration of AI with omnichannel platforms.

Rising investments in AI, NLP, and LLMs are driving strong demand for conversational AI solutions. Enterprises are adopting AI-powered chatbots, voice assistants, and virtual agents to boost customer engagement, enable real-time support, and support data-driven decision-making across business functions. At the same time, the growing focus on 24/7 availability, personalization, and cost efficiency is making conversational AI a critical tool for improving customer satisfaction, streamlining operations, and enhancing productivity.

In May 2024, ONLIM launched its Conversational AI Platform, which integrates Large Language Models (LLMs) with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) grounded in knowledge graphs. This ensures that all AI-generated answers are based on structured, verifiable data minimizing hallucinations and improving reliability. The platform connects seamlessly to enterprise data sources through standardized interfaces, enabling context-rich, real-time information access. The platform also supports omnichannel deployment across web, messaging platforms, phone systems, and smart assistants, reinforced by analytics dashboards and live chat handover.

ONLIM also introduced its Voicebot solution, in February 2024, which enables fully automated voice-based conversations across phone, SIP, and web channels. Unlike traditional DTMF menus, the Voicebot supports free-speech input, allowing users to interact naturally in real time. It integrates deeply with enterprise back-end systems, including CRM, ERP, and booking platforms, enabling intelligent task execution such as scheduling, service requests, and transaction handling. Delivered as a modular SaaS solution, it offers rapid deployment, enterprise-grade SLAs, and scalability suitable for data-sensitive industries.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants offers a comprehensive evaluation and comparison of major market players based on various techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, and distributors, as well as secondary research including product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and other databases. A well-defined methodology is employed to provide detailed ratings for each market player according to various parameters outlined below:

Shortlisting of 30 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants:

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace of its kind in the world, looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend. It is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space, providing users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions and enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike, while experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets building a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Generative AI and AI Agents/Agentic AI.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onlim-recognized-as-dynamic-company-by-marketsandmarkets-360quadrants-in-the-conversational-ai-space-302558920.html