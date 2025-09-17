London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - (IN-VR) IN-VR, a proud partner of AOW:Energy 2025, is pleased to spotlight the achievements of the opening day of this year's edition, which marked a milestone moment for Africa's energy sector.

The Opening Night, hosted at the Presidency of Ghana and held in partnership with ExxonMobil and GNPC Ghana, brought together more than 450 distinguished guests from government, industry, and the investment community. The evening underscored Ghana's central role in Africa's energy future, setting the stage for a week of strategic dialogue and collaboration.

Highlights of the evening included:

Her Excellency Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's address , describing the event as "a new dawn of partnership between the Government of Ghana and AOW:Energy."

ExxonMobil's keynote contribution , reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Africa's upstream and future ambitions for production growth and local partnerships.

GNPC's 40th Anniversary tribute , celebrating its four decades as Ghana's flagship energy institution and its impact on national socio-economic development.

A $1.5 billion agreement between the Government of Ghana, Eni, and Vitol, marking one of the most significant investment announcements of the year.

Paul Sinclair, CEO of AOW:Energy, emphasized:

"This evening symbolises what AOW:Energy stands for-partnership, progress, and prosperity."

As a partner of AOW, IN-VR is proud to support a platform that continues to drive investment promotion, energy security, and sustainable growth across Africa's energy landscape.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global advisory firm in energy and critical minerals investment promotion. We support governments, NOCs, and private companies worldwide in structuring partnerships, attracting investment, and advancing sustainable energy development.

