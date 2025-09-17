MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance technology, continues to deliver on its commitment to helping financial services firms and banks strengthen governance, reduce operational risk and accelerate decision making. The MyComplianceOffice platform has long supported firms with a single system and data set that simplifies compliance management, improves oversight and enables quick response to issues.

The latest update to the MyComplianceOffice platform further enhances MCO's ability to support compliance programs across key areas including Employee Personal Trading, Communications Surveillance, Gifts Entertainment, Political Contributions, Outside Business Activities, Connected Persons, Licensing Registrations, Deal Review, Compliance Obligation Management and Know Your Third Party -delivering greater visibility, stronger controls and faster resolution.

Key MyComplianceOffice Enhancements Delivering Value for Financial Services Firms and Banks

Improved visibility and faster resolution

Dynamic reportable items, configurable currencies and a new Employee Compliance Calendar streamline task management.

streamline task management. Enhanced impersonation session logging with mandatory reason capture strengthens oversight during regulatory reviews.

Stronger segregation and control

New Legal Hold functionality for internal person records ensures sensitive data is preserved and protected.

for internal person records ensures sensitive data is preserved and protected. Granular permission controls in Reps, Registrations Licensing and Fit Proper reinforce secure governance.

Streamlined workflows and user experience

Outside Business Activity periodic review triggers and "create another" functions speed data entry and recurring oversight.

and "create another" functions speed data entry and recurring oversight. Consolidated assignment handling in Deal Review reduces duplication across deal team tasks.

Enhanced questionnaire logic supports more flexible attestations and approvals.

Better governance and auditability

Expanded audit histories and reporting provide defensible compliance evidence.

provide defensible compliance evidence. Multi-firm aggregation in Gift Entertainment rules prevents circumvention of thresholds and improves visibility.

Reduced operational burden through automation

Auto-closure of trade pre-clearance assignments and automated notifications for denied trades cut manual work.

and automated notifications for denied trades cut manual work. Rule coverage extended to structured products like covered warrants, ensure comprehensive conflict checks.

Scalability for complex programs

Bulk assignment handling, quick deal restriction deactivation and granular permissions make it easier to manage large teams across jurisdictions.

"Our platform is designed to give compliance teams the tools they need to act quickly, decisively and with confidence," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "This release builds on MCO's long-standing mission to simplify compliance while strengthening governance and oversight."

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides a single platform for compliance management that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. To learn more visit mco.mycomplianceoffice.com.

