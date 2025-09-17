Tandem Global: Connect With Us at NY Climate Week, Trellis Impact '25 and COP30 Biodiversity Days

Tandem Global will be taking part in some of the most important conversations on climate and nature

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / This fall, Tandem Global will be taking part in some of the most important conversations on climate and nature at NY Climate Week, Trellis Impact '25 and COP30 Biodiversity Days.

"For decades, we've worked alongside companies to design site-level projects that restore habitats and engage communities, while also shaping strategies that connect nature, climate, and corporate growth," said Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer for Tandem Global. "These stories-where business meets sustainability in ways that deliver real impact-are exactly what we'll be bringing into the dialogue."

Beginning next week in New York, Tandem Global is participating in a panel session alongside our member company, Ecolab, at the following session hosted by Anthesis Group:

Future-Proofing Climate & Nature Action: Lessons from the Nexus of Water, Biodiversity, and Business Value

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 3:00pm - 3:45pm Eastern

Location: Chelsea Walls, 231 10th Avenue New York, NY 10011

With Emilio Tenuta, CSO of Ecolab and Tandem Global Chairperson, and Rob Campbell, Director of Consulting, Tandem Global

More information and register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/future-proofing-climate-nature-action-tickets-1608305919299

For Tandem Global, the timing couldn't be more urgent. The climate conversation is evolving. Emissions reduction can't happen without also protecting and restoring the ecosystems that make decarbonization possible-forests, soils, watersheds, and pollinators. At Tandem Global, we stand at this intersection, helping business understand that nature is not an optional add-on to climate action, but its foundation.

That's why these gatherings matter to us. They're about joining peers and partners to move the conversation forward with a simple but powerful message: climate and nature are one story-and business must help write it.

If you'll be in New York, San Jose or Belém, we'd love to connect. Reach out, join the conversation, and let's explore how we can work together to drive meaningful change.

@NY Climate Week, Sept 22-25

Rob Campbell, Director, Consulting

Monica Leal-Keller, Chief Marketing Officer

@Trellis Impact '25, Oct 28-30

Erin Allegro, Sr. Manager, Business Development

Shaun Clark, Sr. Consultant

Margaret O'Gorman, CEO

Jacque Williamson, Sr. Consultant

Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer

@COP30 Biodiversity Days, Nov 17-18

Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

