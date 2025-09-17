AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb" (Fair) of Ethiopian Reinsurance S.C. (Ethio Re) (Ethiopia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ethio Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

Ethio Re's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which was comfortably at the strongest level at fiscal year-end June 2024. AM Best expects Ethio Re to maintain healthy capital buffers in excess of the strongest threshold as it continues to execute its strategic growth plans, benefitting from internal capital generation and capital injections from its shareholders. An offsetting rating factor is Ethio Re's exposure to high levels of economic risk and very high levels of political and financial system risks in Ethiopia, where the majority of its business is sourced and all of its invested assets are located. In AM Best's view, these risks are mitigated partially by the company's conservative investment portfolio by asset class, which is weighted towards cash and deposits, therefore limiting Ethio Re's exposure to market risks and the ongoing restructuring of Ethiopian sovereign bonds.

Ethio Re has a track record of adequate operating performance, generating a return on equity ratio (ROE) of 17.1% for year-end June 2024. AM Best notes that ROE should be viewed in the context of Ethiopia's high National Bank Rate, which has stood at 15% since August 2024. Non-life underwriting performance has been robust, albeit subject to volatility, with the company generating a net/net combined ratio of 96.4% in 2024.

Investment income is expected to remain the primary contributor toward overall earnings, reflecting Ethio Re's low net underwriting leverage and the favourable interest rates offered by domestic issuers in Ethiopia.

Ethio Re is a small reinsurer by global standards, with insurance service revenue of USD 38 million at fiscal year-end June 2024. The company was established in 2016, and writes a portfolio of composite reinsurance business in Ethiopia and a select number of other African markets. The company benefits from privileged market access in Ethiopia, where over 95% of its revenue is generated, which includes mandatory cessions from local cedants and the first right of refusal on domestic business ceded.

Contacts:

Dale Kirby

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0276

dale.kirby@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Ben Diaz-Clegg

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0293

ben.diaz-clegg@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com