MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Re-Awarded Mobility Management Contract With Bi-State Development in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / MTM Transit is proud to announce that it has been re-awarded its contract with Bi-State Development (BSD) to continue providing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Paratransit Eligibility Assessment and Travel Training services for the St. Louis Metro transit system. MTM Transit has successfully operated this critical program since 2020, and under the new agreement, will continue services for a base term of three years, with the potential for two additional one-year extensions.

As a national leader in mobility management, MTM Transit brings more than 15 years of experience directly operating ADA eligibility and travel training programs across the country. In St. Louis, its partnership with BSD has been marked by operational excellence, innovation, and an unwavering focus on customer service.

Since implementing the program, MTM Transit has made approximately 6,000 ADA paratransit eligibility determinations, issued 3,000 Reduced Fare Permits, and provided individualized travel training to 175 customers with disabilities. In doing so, the local team of 10 has maintained full compliance with ADA regulations with an average processing time of just two days-well below the ADA-mandated 21 days.

Throughout the previous contract term, the team implemented a standardized procedure for reassessing ADA paratransit riders who begin using new seated mobility devices, ensuring continued safety and eligibility accuracy. Additionally, MTM Transit has supported BSD through multiple technology transitions, maintaining compliance, engagement, and satisfaction.

"Our continued partnership with BSD is a testament to the value of our expertise, team, and service delivery," said MTM President and CEO Alaina Macia. "With our national mobility management expertise, MTM has established best practices for paratransit eligibility and travel training processes. With our roots in the St. Louis community, MTM Transit is honored to have served as BSD's trusted partner since 2020, and we are eager to build on this foundation by enhancing coordinated mobility solutions under the new contract term."

Under the new contract, MTM Transit will expand its efforts to support BSD's evolving goals through initiatives such as emphasizing a mobility management model, increasing awareness of travel training services, and exploring the implementation of a tethering and marking program to improve the securement of mobility devices on Metro vehicles.

"Using our industry-leading processes and knowledge of the Metro system, we look forward to continuing to work with BSD and St. Louis Metro to achieve their mission of developing and delivering transportation solutions that enhance the quality of life in the St. Louis region, while achieving our ultimate vision of communities without barriers in our own hometown," Macia added.

About MTM Transit

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

