Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
Consero Global Appoints Brock Kahanyshyn Chief Information Security Officer, Tyler Nelson Chief Corporate Development & Information Systems Officer

Consero Global Fortifies Executive Leadership with Key Technology and Corporate Development Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Consero Global, the leader in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced two strategic appointments to its executive team, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing client value, advancing its applied AI and automation capabilities, and strengthening its security posture.

Brock Kahanyshyn has been appointed as Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Vice President of Information Technology, and will report to Tyler Nelson, who has been promoted to Chief Corporate Development & Information Systems Officer.

Kahanyshyn brings 25 years of experience driving innovative transformations across diverse sectors, including government, public safety, telecommunications, and energy. Having managed over $1.7 billion in strategic planning and leading national HPC and AI infrastructure projects, his extensive expertise in cybersecurity, data governance, and large-scale infrastructure modernization will be instrumental in fortifying Consero's security framework and scaling its IT organization to support clients and employees.

Tyler Nelson, who previously served as the Consero's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, will unify corporate development with global business applications and information technology systems. In his expanded role, Nelson leads Consero's security strategy and execution, technology and commercial partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

"To be the most trusted strategic partner, we're aligning our leadership structure with our vision of bringing together best-in-class people, processes, and technology," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero Global. "Brock and Tyler have the deep expertise and forward-thinking leadership needed to guide us through this transition. These changes position us to enhance our clients' experience, increase the value they receive, and continue our investment in applied AI and automation, all while strengthening our security posture and enabling intentional growth."

The appointments are effective immediately and are central to Consero's strategy to reinforce the trust that clients and stakeholders place in the company as it continues to define the future of finance.

About Consero Global

Consero is the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS), combining purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero delivers faster time to value, scalable operations, and actionable insights to fuel clients' financial greatness.

Contact Information:

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

SOURCE: Consero



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-appoints-brock-kahanyshyn-chief-information-secur-1074681

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
