Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Honored With Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Award

AngelAi, the empathetic technology platform redefining fair lending and financial empowerment, has been named and honored in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards.

This recognition celebrates AngelAi's pioneering work in transforming how underserved communities access home loans, credit repair, and real estate guidance. Engineered with over 45 years of lending expertise and designed to eliminate bias, AngelAi has already helped hundreds of thousands of families break free from traditional banking barriers at The Home of Fair Lending®.

"Design is not just about aesthetics-it's about empathy, clarity, and impact," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi. "This award from Fast Company affirms our mission to build technology that protects and empowers. We're honored to be recognized for using design to make financial freedom more accessible to every family we serve."

Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards honor products and services that solve today's most pressing challenges while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. AngelAi was recognized for its Personal Loan Assistant, which combines intuitive UX, real-time decisioning, and emotionally resonant messaging to deliver unbiased loan approvals and financial education at scale.

AngelAi's inclusion in this year's awards places it alongside other visionary companies shaping the future of design and impact. As the platform continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to ensure that Nothing Is Beyond Reach for the families and communities it serves.

This award adds to the growing list of accolades which AngelAi has received for technology and service and performance for financial services customers and professionals.

About AngelAi / Celligence

Experiencing accelerating user growth every month, AngelAi, developed by Celligence International, LLC, is a fast-growing fintech-AI platform. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and consists of self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation, continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

