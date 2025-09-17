ThinkPalm and RAD have partnered to integrate NetvirE, ThinkPalm's advanced IIoT platform, and RAD's Smart Business IoT solution to enable smarter industrial operations. This collaboration gives Communication Service Providers (CSPs) a competitive edge in digital transformation, remote asset management, and IoT services.

360°, End-to-End IoT Offering

The Smart Business IoT solution combines advanced IoT gateways, smart sensors, and intelligent dashboards into one integrated system. It delivers real-time, historical, and AI-driven insights for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and activity detection, enabling CSPs to move beyond SIM-based plans and offer high-value, integrated solutions for smarter asset decisions without requiring IT expertise.

Expanding CSP Horizons in the UK and Europe

For CSPs in competitive markets like the UK and Europe, ThinkPalm's expertise combined with RAD's industry leadership offers an unparalleled advantage. Together, they deliver secure, tailored solutions that meet regional demands, drive IoT adoption, unlock new revenue streams, and strengthen market positions.

Leadership Insights

Udy Kashkash, CEO of RAD, remarked,

"This partnership with ThinkPalm is a significant milestone in delivering smart, end-to-end IoT solutions. Together, we can empower CSPs to diversify their portfolio to include IoT solutions, delivering more value than solutions focused solely on connectivity.

Rejish M Unni, Founder and Director of Sales Marketing at ThinkPalm, added,

"NetvirE, integrated with RAD's high performance gateways, is not just a platform; it's a transformative solution. For CSPs, this means moving beyond price wars to offering differentiated services that enhance operational efficiency for customers and create lasting customer loyalty."

About ThinkPalm

ThinkPalm is a leading product engineering and software development company based in India. With 15 years of industry experience and a team of over 800 technology experts, ThinkPalm empowers global clients to navigate digital transformation through innovative solutions in IoT, Telecom, and Enterprise verticals

About RAD

RAD is a global leader in networking edge solutions. As an industry pioneer for over 40 years, RAD supplies communications service providers and critical infrastructure operators in over 150 countries with best-of-breed Carrier Edge, IoT, 5G, and critical operational network solutions. RAD co-innovates solutions with customers, offering always-on connectivity from anywhere, in addition to data-driven, AI-powered, actionable insights at a glance. Founded in 1981, RAD serves as the anchor of the RAD Group, an umbrella of independent companies that develop diverse networking and telecom solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917665332/en/

Contacts:

letstalk@thinkpalm.com

0484 410 4100