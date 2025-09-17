MangoApps Launches Industry-First AI That Creates Pages, Forms, and More From a Prompt

Industry-first AI-generated content and data tools, combined with advanced communications planning, insights, and employee experience upgrades.

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / MangoApps , the all-in-one AI-powered employee hub, today introduced its 19.1 release delivering industry-first AI that generates polished work assets from a simple prompt. The update also brings advanced tools for communication planning, insights, and employee engagement.

With 19.1, MangoApps takes a major step forward in unifying people, knowledge, tools, and AI into one trusted hub. The release gives organizations the power to create with less effort, communicate with more clarity, and deliver a more seamless work experience that reaches every employee. The updates span four major areas of innovation.

Employee AI That Gets Actual Work Done

At the core of 19.1 is AI that eliminates the manual effort of building workplace content. Admins have long spent hours creating intranet pages, trackers, and forms to centralize resources. MangoApps AI now removes that bottleneck by generating polished assets directly from a prompt, including:

Pages with text, images, and layouts automatically aligned to branding and templates.

Trackers with intelligent columns, values, and built-in forms.

Forms that auto-fill from PDFs or images, eliminating repetitive manual entry.

"AI has promised to make work easier, but too often it's just another chatbot," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "With this release, we're putting AI to work where it matters most - actually creating the assets that run the employee experience."

AI Everywhere Else You Need It

Beyond content creation, 19.1 expands how AI supports workflows across an employee's daily experience. Highlights include:

New integrations with Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI assistants, and a MangoApps MCP server to extend knowledge securely into broader AI ecosystems.

Ask AI on Files and Trackers that deliver instant summaries, insights, and analysis.

Expanded multi-language previews and notifications to make posts more accessible in employees' preferred languages.

Smarter Planning and Communication Control

The 19.1 release also enhances how organizations plan and deliver communications, especially for frontline staff who rely on clarity and timing. New capabilities include:

Posts Planning Calendar with drag-and-drop scheduling, overload warnings, and unplanned content tracking.

Enhanced digital signage to broadcast updates into break rooms, lobbies, and factory floors.

Critical Alerts with polls for urgent updates that require confirmation or feedback.

New Insights and Tools for the Frontline Workforce

Rounding out the release, 19.1 strengthens MangoApps as the single pane of glass for modern work. Key updates include:

Upgraded analytics dashboards that track engagement, adoption, and culture in real time.

New Workday widgets to deliver paychecks, benefits, time-off, and training from web or mobile.

Expanded Learn access including Catalog, My Learning, and Instructor-Led Training widgets.

To see how the 19.1 release transforms the employee experience, visit MangoApps.com to explore the full deep dives or schedule a demo.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com.

Contact Information

Andy Tolton

VP, Marketing

andyt@mangoapps.com

(425) 681-2770





SOURCE: MangoApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-launches-industry-first-ai-that-creates-pages-forms-and-1073753