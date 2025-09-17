SMX Public Limited: SMX Validates Plastics Passport Technology for Carbon Black and Flame Retardant Recycling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Every industry has its white whale, the problem that defies solution year after year. For the recycling world, that problem has always been carbon black plastics. Their dark pigmentation absorbs the infrared and laser signals used by sorting systems, making them virtually invisible on conveyor belts. Billions of tons of this material flow into landfills and incinerators every year because no one could figure out how to separate and certify them at scale. Until now.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) and BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE just demonstrated that the unsolvable problem is finally solved. Over two days of live trials in front of NAFRA from Europe, the partners showed that food-grade plastics, flame-retardant plastics, and yes, even carbon black plastics, can be detected, sorted, and certified in real time -with an accuracy rate of 99% to 100% at 2m/s - a pace at the high end of sorting speeds. That showing was more than a technical success. It was the moment recycling's toughest problem, carbon black plastics, met its match.

The breakthrough comes from SMX's molecular marking technology , which embeds invisible markers at the sub-molecular level into the products themselves. Unlike traditional systems that rely on surface imaging or paperwork, SMX makes proof inseparable from the plastic itself. When paired with REDWAVE's high-speed detection systems , those digital markers can be read and acted on instantly. And it does something few thought possible. For the first time, carbon black plastics are no longer ghosts in the recycling stream. SMX makes them visible, verifiable, and valuable.

Unleashing Massive Untapped Plastics Value

The implications for industries are enormous. Automotive and electronics manufacturers depend heavily on carbon black plastics because of their strength, durability, conductivity, and resistance to UV light. Yet the inability to recycle them has created supply bottlenecks and added costs. With SMX's breakthrough, recycled carbon black plastics can flow back into supply chains, reducing reliance on expensive virgin materials. That lowers costs, improves sustainability, and provides regulators with compliance tools they have never had before.

Flame-retardant plastics, another complex category, were also addressed in the trials. These materials are vital for safety but nearly impossible to recycle without contaminating other streams. SMX's markers allow them to be identified, separated, and reused with confidence. This opens the door to closed-loop recycling systems for electronics and automotive components that were previously off-limits.

And then there is food-grade plastic, the most sensitive and tightly regulated of all. For years, companies have been forced to blend recycled content of questionable quality into packaging or pay a premium for virgin material. SMX and REDWAVE just proved that food-grade plastics can be reliably separated and certified, creating a secure pipeline of recycled content that meets global safety standards. That is not just a technical win. It is a commercial unlock worth billions.

SMX, the PCT, and Layers of Proof

The Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) opens that door to turn proof into financial power. Once plastics are certified through the SMX system, they can be tokenized and traded on open markets. That means recycled carbon black plastics, flame-retardant plastics, and food-grade plastics are no longer liabilities. They are assets. Governments can enforce quotas with real-time data, companies can show compliance without red tape, and investors can treat recycled content as a new class of tradable commodity. Waste becomes wealth, and the hardest problems in recycling become the biggest opportunities.

By embedding value into the material itself, the PCT closes the gap between sustainability promises and economic performance. Instead of chasing subsidies or surviving on regulatory pressure, companies now have a commercial reason to scale circular practices. The more they recycle and certify, the more value they unlock. That feedback loop transforms recycling from a cost burden into a competitive advantage and even a profit center, aligning stakeholder interests with environmental outcomes.

The PCT also lays the groundwork for a transparent global marketplace in recycled materials. Every token represents certified proof tied to actual plastic, eliminating the guesswork that has plagued sustainability reporting for decades. This standardization enables spot pricing, cross-border trading, and verifiable accounting for recycled content. With investors, regulators, and consumers demanding certainty, the PCT provides it by turning proof into performance and making recycling a measurable, bankable part of the material economy.

Why NAFRA Matters

What makes these demonstrations so important is not just the science but the setting. They were conducted under the eyes of NAFRA, a respected European industry body for flame retardants and critical safety materials. These institutions are not casual observers. They influence policy, standards, and industry adoption.

For SMX, showcasing its Plastics Passport technology in front of NAFRA is especially significant. This is the body that speaks directly to regulators, manufacturers, and safety authorities across Europe. It validates SMX's ability to tackle flame-retardant materials, a challenge first explored in technical work as far back as 2021. To return in 2025 with a live demonstration that proves the concept at industrial speed is a door-opener to new markets and regulatory frameworks. By impressing NAFRA, SMX is not just solving a plastics problem. It is creating credibility that can accelerate adoption across the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries where safety standards rule the game.

Don't under-appreciate the accomplishment. Carbon black plastics have been the Achilles heel of recycling for decades. Many companies and governments have tried to solve the problem, and every effort has fallen short. With this breakthrough, SMX and REDWAVE have done what no one else could. They have made the invisible visible, the unsortable sortable, and the worthless valuable. And they did more than unlock recycling.

By embedding molecular proof directly into all types of plastics, SMX now provides manufacturers and regulators with a system that verifies both recycling integrity and flame-retardant compliance in a single scan. Don't under-appreciate that result, either. That is more than a technical milestone. SMX just proved that even the most complex and chemically treated plastics can finally play by the rules.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

