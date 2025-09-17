Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 18:26 Uhr
FLOKI: TokenFi Becomes Title Sponsor for England Tour of Ireland 2025

Floki's TokenFi Partners with England tour of Ireland 2025 as Title Sponsor

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / TokenFi Partners with England tour of Ireland 2025 as Title Sponsor

TokenFi branding to feature across three-match T20 International series in Dublin

Floki's TokenFi has signed on as the title sponsor for the England cricket team's tour of Ireland, a three-match T20 International series taking place at The Village, Malahide, Dublin, from September 17 to 21, 2025.

The agreement places TokenFi's branding on the series logo, pitch mats, boundary ropes, perimeter boards, and post-match backdrops. Broadcast coverage is expected to reach more than 30 million viewers across the UK, Ireland, India, Pakistan, the Caribbean, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The matches will be carried by TNT Sport in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in Sub-Saharan Africa, Rush in the Caribbean, Fancode in India, and Tapmad in Pakistan, with TokenFi integrated into broadcast graphics.

The move builds on TokenFi's previous sponsorship of the West Indies tour of Ireland earlier in 2025, which featured three ODIs in Dublin and three T20Is in Northern Ireland. That partnership was seen by more than 20 million viewers and used a similar branding approach.

TokenFi's sponsorship coincides with the launch of Nimbus, the company's new airdrop automation platform on BNB Chain, designed to manage large-scale token distributions.

The series will be broadcast across multiple networks, including:

  • UK & ROI - TNT Sport

  • ?Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport

  • Caribbean - Rush

  • ?India - Fancode

  • ?Pakistan - Tapmad

Floki

001 786-402-1064
Pr@floki.com
https://floki.com/

SOURCE: FLOKI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tokenfi-becomes-title-sponsor-for-england-tour-of-ireland-2025-1074664

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
