Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Sep-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,779 Highest price paid per share: 120.40p Lowest price paid per share: 118.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.7267p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,356,250 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,356,250) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.7267p 92,779

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 548 119.60 09:06:28 00353585961TRLO1 XLON 696 119.60 09:06:28 00353585960TRLO1 XLON 618 118.80 09:14:46 00353590276TRLO1 XLON 224 119.00 09:15:04 00353590593TRLO1 XLON 460 119.00 09:15:04 00353590592TRLO1 XLON 380 119.00 09:15:04 00353590591TRLO1 XLON 488 119.00 09:15:04 00353590590TRLO1 XLON 70 119.00 09:15:04 00353590595TRLO1 XLON 35 119.00 09:15:04 00353590594TRLO1 XLON 490 118.60 09:15:04 00353590597TRLO1 XLON 172 118.60 09:15:04 00353590596TRLO1 XLON 419 118.80 10:18:37 00353618418TRLO1 XLON 457 118.80 10:18:37 00353618417TRLO1 XLON 169 118.80 10:18:37 00353618419TRLO1 XLON 35 118.80 10:18:37 00353618428TRLO1 XLON 3411 120.00 10:18:42 00353618456TRLO1 XLON 1252 120.00 10:18:45 00353618479TRLO1 XLON 1264 119.80 10:18:50 00353618506TRLO1 XLON 509 120.40 10:18:50 00353618507TRLO1 XLON 101 120.20 10:18:50 00353618508TRLO1 XLON 1205 120.20 10:18:53 00353618527TRLO1 XLON 309 120.40 10:19:16 00353618660TRLO1 XLON 357 120.40 10:19:16 00353618661TRLO1 XLON 171 120.40 10:19:25 00353618766TRLO1 XLON 649 120.00 10:20:00 00353618956TRLO1 XLON 181 120.00 10:21:55 00353619637TRLO1 XLON 362 120.00 10:21:55 00353619636TRLO1 XLON 160 120.00 10:22:01 00353619677TRLO1 XLON 1294 119.80 10:22:01 00353619678TRLO1 XLON 571 119.80 10:22:01 00353619679TRLO1 XLON 1283 119.40 10:22:01 00353619680TRLO1 XLON 178 119.20 10:31:50 00353624946TRLO1 XLON 364 119.20 10:31:50 00353624945TRLO1 XLON 109 119.20 10:31:50 00353624944TRLO1 XLON 644 119.20 10:36:29 00353628543TRLO1 XLON 36 119.20 10:41:06 00353631602TRLO1 XLON 502 119.20 10:41:06 00353631601TRLO1 XLON 106 119.20 10:41:06 00353631600TRLO1 XLON 8 119.60 10:43:11 00353633157TRLO1 XLON 70 119.60 10:43:11 00353633156TRLO1 XLON 627 119.20 11:10:06 00353641285TRLO1 XLON 628 119.20 11:10:06 00353641284TRLO1 XLON 102 119.20 11:10:06 00353641287TRLO1 XLON 1200 119.20 11:10:06 00353641286TRLO1 XLON 190 119.20 11:17:32 00353641653TRLO1 XLON 332 119.20 11:17:32 00353641652TRLO1 XLON 166 119.20 11:17:32 00353641651TRLO1 XLON 175 119.20 11:17:32 00353641654TRLO1 XLON 295 119.00 11:31:22 00353642097TRLO1 XLON 336 119.00 11:31:22 00353642096TRLO1 XLON 637 119.20 13:35:07 00353646711TRLO1 XLON 8 119.20 13:35:07 00353646710TRLO1 XLON 161 119.80 14:08:38 00353648128TRLO1 XLON 680 119.80 14:08:38 00353648127TRLO1 XLON 305 119.80 14:08:38 00353648126TRLO1 XLON 420 119.80 14:08:38 00353648125TRLO1 XLON 164 119.80 14:08:38 00353648129TRLO1 XLON 1338 119.60 14:08:38 00353648130TRLO1 XLON 497 119.20 14:25:04 00353648657TRLO1 XLON 784 119.20 14:25:04 00353648658TRLO1 XLON 171 119.80 14:30:53 00353648996TRLO1 XLON 613 119.80 14:30:53 00353648995TRLO1 XLON 257 119.80 14:30:53 00353648994TRLO1 XLON 24142 120.00 14:32:04 00353649076TRLO1 XLON 582 120.00 14:32:04 00353649075TRLO1 XLON 2837 120.00 14:32:04 00353649074TRLO1 XLON 738 119.60 14:32:04 00353649077TRLO1 XLON 738 119.60 14:32:19 00353649090TRLO1 XLON 543 119.60 14:32:19 00353649089TRLO1 XLON 1293 119.80 14:34:07 00353649180TRLO1 XLON

