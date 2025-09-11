Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 15:29
1,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,49009:04
Dow Jones News
11.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
338 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
11 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         125,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    119.3434p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,765,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,765,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.3434p                       125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
597             118.80          08:06:18         00352916280TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             119.40          08:14:53         00352921122TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.40          08:15:17         00352921272TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             119.40          08:16:09         00352921749TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.40          08:16:09         00352921750TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             120.20          08:19:08         00352923835TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.60          08:19:21         00352923937TRLO1     XLON 
 
818             121.00          08:29:54         00352930457TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             121.00          08:33:36         00352932768TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              120.80          08:40:11         00352937212TRLO1     XLON 
 
4510             122.00          09:01:58         00352950658TRLO1     XLON 
 
1955             121.20          09:02:55         00352951078TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             121.20          09:02:55         00352951079TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             121.20          09:03:08         00352951141TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.60          09:13:25         00352957812TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.60          09:18:58         00352961774TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.60          09:18:58         00352961775TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             120.40          09:29:54         00352970559TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             120.40          09:29:54         00352970560TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             119.80          09:35:20         00352974697TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             119.80          09:35:20         00352974698TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             119.60          09:43:00         00352979901TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.20          09:48:57         00352984118TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             119.00          10:14:38         00353009247TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             118.80          10:21:40         00353018578TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             118.80          10:21:40         00353018579TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              118.80          10:21:40         00353018580TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             118.80          10:21:40         00353018581TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             118.80          10:21:43         00353018652TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             118.80          10:24:31         00353022485TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             118.80          10:24:31         00353022486TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             118.80          10:24:31         00353022490TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             118.80          10:24:32         00353022546TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             119.40          10:47:43         00353047957TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             119.40          10:53:39         00353053877TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             119.40          10:53:39         00353053878TRLO1     XLON 
 
1218             119.20          10:53:45         00353053975TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.00          10:55:49         00353055937TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             119.40          11:08:45         00353058918TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             119.40          11:08:45         00353058919TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             119.80          12:03:40         00353060808TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             119.80          12:03:40         00353060809TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.60          12:31:46         00353061578TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             119.60          12:35:18         00353061611TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             119.60          12:35:18         00353061612TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.20          12:35:18         00353061613TRLO1     XLON 
 
799             119.40          12:45:54         00353061847TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             119.40          13:24:15         00353062523TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.40          13:24:15         00353062524TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             119.40          13:32:36         00353062931TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             119.40          13:32:53         00353062967TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             119.40          13:32:53         00353062968TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             119.20          13:32:53         00353062969TRLO1     XLON 
 
806             119.20          13:32:53         00353062970TRLO1     XLON 
 
1310             119.00          13:39:49         00353063191TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             119.00          13:39:49         00353063192TRLO1     XLON 
 
1571             119.20          13:47:44         00353063360TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:08:08         00353063729TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              119.00          14:08:08         00353063730TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             119.00          14:08:08         00353063731TRLO1     XLON 
 
1221             119.00          14:21:00         00353064128TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.00          14:22:04         00353064141TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:28:16         00353064230TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              119.00          14:28:16         00353064231TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              119.00          14:28:16         00353064232TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             119.00          14:28:19         00353064233TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:30:09         00353064283TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             119.00          14:30:09         00353064284TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              119.00          14:30:09         00353064285TRLO1     XLON 
 
739             119.40          14:46:30         00353064914TRLO1     XLON 
 
1055             119.20          14:46:30         00353064915TRLO1     XLON 
 
1143             119.40          14:46:30         00353064916TRLO1     XLON 
 
1143             119.20          14:46:51         00353064931TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             119.00          14:49:00         00353064988TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             119.00          14:49:00         00353064989TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             119.20          15:24:42         00353066834TRLO1     XLON 
 
1258             119.20          15:28:45         00353067004TRLO1     XLON 
 
1290             119.00          15:30:19         00353067083TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              118.80          15:46:39         00353068110TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              118.80          15:47:01         00353068178TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              118.80          15:47:03         00353068179TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             118.80          15:48:00         00353068261TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              118.80          15:49:01         00353068344TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             119.20          15:53:14         00353068546TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             119.20          15:53:14         00353068547TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             119.20          15:53:14         00353068548TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             119.20          15:53:14         00353068549TRLO1     XLON 
 
2998             119.20          15:53:15         00353068552TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             119.20          15:53:15         00353068553TRLO1     XLON 
 
713             119.20          15:53:15         00353068554TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             119.20          15:53:15         00353068555TRLO1     XLON 
 
2997             119.20          15:54:04         00353068590TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             119.20          15:54:04         00353068591TRLO1     XLON 
 
713             119.20          15:54:04         00353068592TRLO1     XLON 
 
1835             119.20          15:54:04         00353068593TRLO1     XLON 
 
843             119.20          15:54:04         00353068594TRLO1     XLON 
 
983             119.00          15:54:04         00353068595TRLO1     XLON 
 
1842             119.60          15:54:26         00353068606TRLO1     XLON 
 
1975             119.60          15:54:34         00353068613TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             119.60          15:54:34         00353068614TRLO1     XLON 
 
902             119.60          15:54:34         00353068615TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             119.60          15:54:34         00353068616TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             119.60          15:54:35         00353068618TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             119.60          15:54:35         00353068619TRLO1     XLON 
 
1903             119.20          15:56:08         00353068796TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             119.20          16:08:59         00353069471TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.20          16:08:59         00353069472TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             119.20          16:08:59         00353069473TRLO1     XLON 
 
757             119.20          16:08:59         00353069474TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             119.20          16:08:59         00353069475TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             119.20          16:08:59         00353069476TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             119.20          16:08:59         00353069477TRLO1     XLON 
 
4054             119.20          16:08:59         00353069478TRLO1     XLON 
 
3021             119.20          16:08:59         00353069479TRLO1     XLON 
 
3784             119.00          16:08:59         00353069480TRLO1     XLON 
 
776             119.20          16:09:15         00353069489TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             119.00          16:15:42         00353069838TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             119.00          16:15:46         00353069846TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             119.00          16:18:41         00353069963TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             119.00          16:18:41         00353069964TRLO1     XLON 
 
1704             119.00          16:18:41         00353069965TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.00          16:18:41         00353069966TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.00          16:18:41         00353069967TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.00          16:18:41         00353069968TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              119.00          16:18:41         00353069969TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             119.00          16:18:41         00353069970TRLO1     XLON 
 
2810             119.00          16:18:41         00353069971TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             119.20          16:19:08         00353070003TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.00          16:19:08         00353070004TRLO1     XLON 
 
1096             118.80          16:20:50         00353070105TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              118.80          16:20:50         00353070106TRLO1     XLON 
 
1515             118.80          16:21:27         00353070147TRLO1     XLON 
 
5646             118.80          16:25:00         00353070403TRLO1     XLON 
 
16302            118.80          16:25:00         00353070404TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              118.80          16:25:00         00353070405TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             118.80          16:25:00         00353070406TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401605 
EQS News ID:  2196490 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
