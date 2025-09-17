Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025
Sapience Analytics Announces Inaugural Sapience Summit - Workforce Intelligence for the Modern Enterprise

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Sapience Analytics, the global leader in workforce intelligence, today announced the launch of its first-ever Sapience Summit, a groundbreaking event showcasing the future of the modern workforce and the power of the Sapience platform.

The Summit will be held on October 28, 2025, at The Cornell Club in Manhattan, bringing together executives, thought leaders, and technology experts to explore workforce intelligence technologies, AI and digital transformation, and the evolving role of analytics in enterprise success.

"Hosting the first Sapience Summit is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company and for the workforce intelligence industry," said Bradley Killinger, CEO of Sapience Analytics. "We created this event to bring together the brightest minds in workforce transformation and to showcase how Sapience is helping enterprise leaders embrace the future - with confidence."

The Sapience Summit will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and product demonstrations highlighting how organizations can leverage data-driven insights to optimize productivity, improve employee well-being, and drive business outcomes. Attendees will also gain exclusive previews of the Sapience platform's newest innovations.

Speakers at the event will include leading voices from across the enterprise technology and research landscape, as well as executives from Sapience Analytics. The Summit is proudly sponsored by Everest Group, Xerox IT Solutions, SLKone, Trinium AI, and Pyramid Analytics, each of whom are leaders in intelligent technologies, executive advisory services and transformational solutions.

"The workplace is undergoing a historic shift, and enterprise executives need better visibility into their people, platforms, and processes than ever before," said Killinger. "The Sapience Summit will demonstrate how our enterprise platform, SapienceIQ, empowers leaders to harness workforce data, reduce costs, and build healthier, more resilient organizations."

About Sapience Analytics
Sapience Analytics delivers workforce intelligence solutions via automated data collection, integration, and AI-delivered insights and decision-making through SapienceIQ, its SaaS platform. With our privacy-first platform, businesses are empowered to know how work truly happens across their total enterprise. Sapience's Gen BI and intelligent analytics enable robust data exploration and interactive visualizations that unleash powerful operational and financial transformation potential. Sapience clients include leading global banks, insurance and financial services institutions, technology integrators, digital products and solutions companies, healthcare providers, and worldwide energy companies, among others.

Learn more at sapienceanalytics.com.

Contact Information

Don Reisinger
don@d2mediany.com

SOURCE: Sapience Analytics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sapience-analytics-announces-inaugural-sapience-summit-workforce-1074794

