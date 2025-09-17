London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Online Marketing for Doctors (OMD), a London-based digital agency specialising in healthcare, has announced a major leap forward in the automation of medical marketing through its deployment of advanced AI-driven systems. The company, a medical marketing agency, offers a fully integrated AI automation suite that handles not just lead generation, but lead engagement, conversion, and appointment scheduling all in real time.





Photo Courtesy of Online Marketing for Doctors

The AI automation solution is built to manage every stage of the patient inquiry process. When a lead comes through a clinic's website, ad, or referral channel, the system responds within five minutes via SMS or phone call, and can book appointments directly into a clinic's calendar. The technology is also capable of answering common patient questions based on clinic-specific information.

"Many clinics invest heavily in generating leads but lose them due to slow or inconsistent follow-up," said Huyen Truong, Founder and Director of Online Marketing for Doctors. "We designed this system to remove that barrier. It works continuously to contact leads, provide answers, and book appointments without requiring staff to step in."

The system uses artificial intelligence to replicate human conversation, offering clinics the option to customise the AI assistant's voice, accent, and tone. In many cases, prospective patients cannot tell they are interacting with an AI, due to the natural flow of the conversation. Clinics also benefit from automation that handles appointment confirmations and reminders, reducing no-shows and easing administrative workloads.

Truong added: "This is not just about automation. It's about delivering real, booked consultations, something that makes a clear impact on a clinic's bottom line."

The AI engine is trained on each clinic's offerings, pricing, availability, and common inquiries. This allows it to provide accurate responses to patients, helping them feel informed and ready to move forward with a consultation. Clinics using the system have reported increased booking rates and greater efficiency in lead handling.

Online Marketing for Doctors has served more than 1,000 medical clinics globally through digital campaigns, PPC services, SEO, and content strategy. This AI development adds a new layer of service that directly connects marketing efforts to patient outcomes.

The system integrates with most existing clinic management software, or can run independently as a cloud-based platform. Clinics receive reporting tools to track lead activity, booked appointments, and response times, giving practice managers clearer visibility into the performance of their marketing and operations. Delivering actual results.

For more information, visit https://onlinemarketingfordoctors.com/.

About Online Marketing For Doctors

Online Marketing For Doctors (OMD) is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in helping healthcare and medical providers generate new patients. Founded by Huyen Truong, OMD has evolved from a local Australian startup into a global powerhouse, serving clients across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scotland, India, New Zealand, and Singapore.

