Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, is expanding in Europe. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in Hungary. As of August 31, KW has more than 116 market centers and 6,986 affiliated agents across Europe.

"We are proud to celebrate KW Hungary joining our Keller Williams Worldwide Family," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide. "With more than 60 international regions, our global network grew even stronger today as we continue to focus on empowering local entrepreneurs with proven models, innovative technology, and a culture of growth."

Led by Regional Operating Principal Akos Megyeri, the KW franchise in Hungary is currently initializing operations. In Q3'25, KW Hungary is expected to open its first market center.

"We're confident that under Akos' strong leadership, KW Hungary will thrive, building on his core team's proven record of driving growth, cultivating talent, and achieving outstanding results," said Soteroff.

A former U.S. Army officer, Megyeri leveraged his military leadership experience to launch a real estate career in Hungary more than eight years ago, rapidly rising as a top-producing agent, accomplished real estate team leader, and ultimately a top brokerage office leader.

"We chose Keller Williams primarily because of its culture," said Megyeri. "When you have the right values, the right tools, and the right timing, you transform an entire industry."

"KW's technology, training, and advanced marketing tools will make us truly unique in the Hungarian market," said Megyeri.

Hungary marks the 19th KW master franchise in Europe. The brand's other 18 regions include the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Romania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Albania, Germany, Scotland, and North Macedonia.

"Our vision is to establish KW's presence in Hungary through unwavering professionalism in year one, then strategically grow to capture significant market share," said Megyeri.

As of August 31, KWW has 264 market centers (outside the U.S. and Canada) across more than 60 regions. KWW has more than 17,300 affiliated agents collectively operating outside the U.S. and Canada.

KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees start with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams® culture; KWW also strives for stability in the government, banking, and judicial systems, and a higher maturity level in the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Scotland; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices and 161,000 affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

