Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
Current Yachts Launches Revolutionary Yacht Brokerage Platform, Disrupts Traditional Commission Model

Current Yachts announced its official launch with a mission to transform the yacht brokerage industry by eliminating excessive commissions and putting consumers first. The company's innovative model is a service-based, patent-pending approach, where traditional 8-10% commission structures are replaced with transparent, flat-rate pricing while maintaining the highest professional standards.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Current Yachts announced its official launch with a mission to transform the yacht brokerage industry by eliminating excessive commissions and putting consumers first. The company's innovative model replaces traditional 8-10% commission structures with transparent, flat-rate pricing while maintaining the highest professional standards.

Aerial View of Yacht in the Caribbean

Aerial View of Yacht in the Caribbean

Current Yachts also launched the beta version of a new seller platform designed to shorten listing time, boost listing quality, and elevate customer experience.

Reimagining Yacht Sales for the Modern Market

Current Yachts addresses long-standing industry frustrations by offering an alternative to commission-heavy traditional models. The firm's consumer-centric approach delivers significant cost savings to sellers, facilitates faster transactions, and promotes unprecedented transparency throughout the buying and selling process.

"The yacht industry has operated under the same outdated commission model for decades. It was about time we challenged it with a fresh take," said Amanda Haley, co-founder and yacht broker at Current Yachts. "We're offering professional brokerage services at a fraction of the cost while elevating industry standards."

A key differentiator is Current Yachts' collaboration of two skill sets with every transaction: a yacht broker and a transaction manager. "This approach allows the broker to focus on the customer while the support team oversees the entire transaction," explained Maryline Bossar, co-founder and marketing lead.

Key Advantages

  • Transparent Flat-Rate Pricing: Predictable selling expenses replace percentage-based commissions

  • Professional Service Without Inflated Pricing: Full access to experienced, licensed yacht brokers and complete transaction management

  • Flexible Buyer Commission Structure: Sellers maintain control over co-brokerage commissions

  • Advanced Technology Integration: Streamlined online listing intake -- from vessel valuation to online listing agreement signature and payment processing -- and real-time performance analytics

Annapolis Sailboat Show Launch

Current Yachts debuts at the 2025 Annapolis Sailboat Show, the largest annual sailboat show in North America, from October 9-12 at booth AB-22. Media representatives are invited to a press conference Friday, October 10, 10:30-11:00 AM.

About Current Yachts

Current Yachts is a licensed yacht brokerage firm co-founded by marine industry veterans Amanda Haley of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Maryline Bossar of Annapolis, MD, along with technical co-founders Jeff Dorso (25+ years scaling startups across multiple sectors) and Sean Walsh (Inc. 500 CTO and AI solutions expert). The company serves yacht owners and buyers seeking alternatives to traditional commission-based brokerage models.

For more information, visit www.currentyachts.com

Contact Information

Maryline Bossar
Chief Marketing Officer & Co-founder
maryline@currentyachts.com
+1 (443) 761-7437

SOURCE: Current Yachts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/current-yachts-launches-revolutionary-yacht-brokerage-platform-dis-1074756

