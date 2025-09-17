Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings At The Forefront Of California "Clean Tech Renaissance" With $50 Billion In Projected State Investment

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:$GREH) an ESCO company, announces its infrastructure growth plans for California as an estimated $50 billion plus allocated for the state's clean energy market. As private capital pours into renewable energy opportunities, California's massive clean energy market represents over $50 billion in investment opportunities by 2030, with state mandates requiring 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Oil Refinery Closures Spurring Capital Opportunities

As California braces for the closure of two oil refineries, the impact at the pump could be felt as soon as the first quarter of 2026. This new push for EV and grid upgrades statewide is in response to consumption rates remaining high, as fossil fuel rates could rise well above $8 per gallon by next year. Private entities are now revving up for what is the "Clean Tech Renaissance."

California Energy Commission's EV Mandate

The California Energy Commission recently launched the Fast Charge California Project, a $55 million incentive program covering up to 100% of installation costs for EV fast chargers.

"These developments are incredibly important to not just Green Rain Energy, but to the entire state of California," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. "We have an opportunity to create a whole new sector of the clean tech industry with a combination of EV, solar, and battery. These incentives prove the future is now."

The "Clean Tech Renaissance" as described by industry experts is spurred on by the high demand for alternative solutions to problems that big states have been enduring. Green Rain Energy Holdings, through its channel partners in the Golden state is positioned to capture a share of this accelerating market. The Company's investor pool has confirmed an increase in allocations to California projects, including a solar farm project In San Diego County which is in late-stage negotiations. This allows Green Rain to fast-track utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and advanced energy storage projects across multiple prime locations.

