Live Ventures, Inc.: Live Ventures Swings to $21.7M Net Income, Staking Its Claim as a Mini-Berkshire Hathaway

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Not long ago, Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) was a company defined by its potential rather than its performance. Losses in the millions raised eyebrows, and skeptics wondered whether its holding-company strategy could ever translate into more than lofty ambition. Fast-forward to today, and the latest 10-Q filing silences that doubt with a thunderous headline: $21.7 million in profit over the last nine months. That's not just a recovery. It's a reinvention.

Those aren't abstract percentages or accounting maneuvers. They're hard numbers that show what happens when a company puts proven operators in charge of solid businesses and then steps back to let them do what they do best. Quarter by quarter, Live Ventures is stacking proof points that its portfolio isn't just stable; it's capable of producing outsize results when margins are managed with precision.

The results matter because they prove something bigger than a quarterly win. They show that Live Ventures ' "buy, build, hold" philosophy works, not in theory, not in an investment banker's pitch deck, but in real time, across diverse industries. The playbook is simple: acquire businesses that generate steady cash, let management thrive without micromanagement, and extract value through discipline rather than disruption. It's a philosophy that sounds almost ancient in an era obsessed with cash-burning sprints and headline-chasing ventures. Yet here we are, watching it transform a once-struggling enterprise into a company on pace for half a billion dollars in annual revenues.

The $21.7 Million Swing, Back in Black

And back in the black as well. In the same nine-month period last year, Live Ventures reported a net loss of about $6.8 million. Today, that red ink has turned into $21.7 million in black. That's nearly a $30 million swing, enough to make even the skeptics sit up straighter.

Yes, part of that surge comes from one-time gains tied to the Flooring Liquidators note modification and other settlements. But that's not the whole story. Operating income nearly tripled to $10.9 million, up from $3.8 million in the prior year. Segments like Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing showed margin strength, proving that this isn't just a balance-sheet trick; it's operational muscle.

And let's not forget Adjusted EBITDA, which climbed to $25.4 million, up 32% year-over-year. It's another signal that the company's core earnings power is broadening, not shrinking.

The Mini-Berkshire Playbook

From almost zero revenues in its earlier incarnations to a run rate approaching $500 million today, Live Ventures has built a diversified set of assets that resemble, in structure if not yet in scale, the empire Warren Buffett assembled in Omaha. Think of it as Berkshire Hathaway in miniature, but with the same DNA: disciplined acquisitions, strong managers, and an aversion to short-termism.

The portfolio speaks for itself. Flooring retailers like Flooring Liquidators anchor the consumer side. Vintage Stock brings recurring cash flows from entertainment retail. Steel and manufacturing operations such as Precision Marshall Steel and The Kinetic Co. provide the industrial backbone. Marquis Industries fills the flooring manufacturing niche. Together, they create a mosaic of businesses that may seem eclectic at first glance but share a common trait: durable cash flow and defensible markets.

The Oracle of Omaha built his legend on the idea that a portfolio of well-run businesses is more resilient-and more lucrative-than any single bet. Live Ventures is proving the same principle.

The Growth Story That's Just Beginning

The skeptics might say, "One good nine-month stretch doesn't make a trend." Fair enough. But the turnaround is already reshaping how Live Ventures is perceived. No longer the scrappy company clawing its way out of losses, it is now a diversified holding firm with tangible proof of earnings power.

And the beauty of this model is that scale multiplies itself. When the company acquires another cash-flowing business, the whole portfolio benefits. Synergies aren't about forced integration but about financial resilience. With $21.7 million in net income already on the board, the company has the credibility and capital to keep shopping for more opportunities.

The valuation only sharpens the contrast. Live is running at nearly half a billion dollars in annual revenue, yet its market cap hovers around $55 million-pricing its sales at pennies on the dollar. On trailing earnings, the P/E looks about right, but shift the lens forward and the picture changes: if margins continue to expand and profits follow the trajectory of the last nine months, today's multiple will look more like an entry point than a ceiling.

And that's where the real story begins. Each acquisition becomes another brick in the foundation, another flywheel turning, another proof point that LIVE's growth is not a coincidence of fortune but the result of strategic intent. That's how small holding companies become large holding companies. And that's how Live Ventures is writing its next chapter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of Live Ventures, Inc. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. Live Ventures, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in Live Ventures, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) works on a retainer basis with IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services. Accordingly, IR Agency, Inc. may engage HPM to create content relating to multiple public companies during the term of its retainer. Up to ten thousand dollars of the retainer received may be allocated toward the creation and syndication of the content printed above. Because of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this statement. This disclosure is made in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

EMAIL contact for this release: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Live Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/live-ventures-swings-to-21.7m-net-income-staking-its-claim-as-a-mini-b-1075034