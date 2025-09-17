Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Jerrod Carter, Chief Information Officer of Wheaton World Wide Moving | Bekins Van Lines since 2010, and his team accepted the SIMply Excellent Award on Wednesday, September 10 at the Indiana IT Symposium 2025, hosted by the Society for Information Management (SIM) - Indianapolis Chapter.

While the award is sometimes earned through one significant project, Carter and his team chose to vie for the award based on multiple overlapping and consecutive projects that all share the overarching goal of improvement.

"The past year's Wheaton | Bekins IT improvements were marked not by a single headline change, but by a consistent series of targeted enhancements across our systems and processes," Carter said. "This approach demonstrates that meaningful progress often manifests as the result of many deliberate steps toward greater efficiency, usability, and value."

Each of the nine projects named in the Wheaton | Bekins nomination improved customer experience for the company's entire network, consisting of about 2,500 van line employees and moving company and driver partners. Many also paved the way for gathering better data to continue the process of better serving key stakeholders.

The award is significant not only for the Wheaton | Bekins IT team and the company as a whole, but also specifically for Carter, as he has recently announced his retirement effective December 31, 2025; he'll now wave goodbye to his second home of 15 years knowing he leaves behind an award-winning team and a structure well-placed to serve the Wheaton | Bekins network in the future.

Wheaton | Bekins is located at 8010 Castleton Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Staff can be reached by phone at (800) 932-7799 or online at wheatonworldwide.com and bekins.com.

The Wheaton | Bekins IT team took the stage Wednesday, September 10 at the Indiana IT Symposium 2025 to accept the SIMply Excellent Award.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/266863_6a4d1c82141c49a6_001full.jpg

The Wheaton | Bekins IT team earned the 2025 SIMply Excellent Award, as determined by the Society for Information Management (SIM) - Indianapolis Chapter.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/266863_6a4d1c82141c49a6_002full.jpg

About Wheaton | Bekins

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266863

SOURCE: Wheaton | Bekins