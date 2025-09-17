Nordic Angels: Angel Prize Summit: Where the Future of the Nordics Will Be Decided

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2025, Stockholm will host Angel Prize Summit - an invite-only gathering of 300 of the Nordic region's most influential investors, founders, policymakers, and corporate leaders. Convened by Nordic Angels, the summit will confront a defining question: how can the Nordics remain globally competitive as the world undergoes a historic transformation?

From AI breakthroughs and the energy transition to geopolitical shocks, infrastructure strain, and demographic shifts, the ground beneath Nordic economies is moving faster than ever. Yet the region's response remains fragmented, leaving innovation, capital, and policy to advance in silos.

Angel Prize Summit is designed to change that. Behind closed doors, leaders with real decision-making power will align on threats, solutions, and opportunities across four pillars critical to the Nordics' future:

AI & Technology - maintaining an edge in a race dominated by global superpowers

- maintaining an edge in a race dominated by global superpowers Energy & Infrastructure - building resilience in an era of scarcity and transition

- building resilience in an era of scarcity and transition Capital & Competitiveness - ensuring the Nordics remain a magnet for talent and investment

- ensuring the Nordics remain a magnet for talent and investment Societal Resilience - preparing for demographic shifts, global instability, and security risks

"The Nordics have the talent and resources to lead globally. But unless we move faster and act together, we risk falling much further behind," said Ash Pournouri, Co-founder & Chairman, Nordic Angels.

"This is where the people who actually shape the future of this region will speak openly, make decisions, and align on action. If you're not in the 'room,' you risk not being part of that future," added Andreas Grape, Co-founder & CEO, Nordic Angels.

Attendance is by invitation only.

About Nordic Angels

Nordic Angels is an independent initiative with the mission to unite angel investors in a high-trust network, catalyzing collaboration, sparking innovation, and building a more resilient economy. Founded in 2020, Nordic Angels has grown to become the largest investor network in the Nordics.

