AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on October 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on October 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

AXIS Capital also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the Company to purchase up to an aggregate $400 million of the Company's common shares. This new share repurchase program replaces the previous $400 million program which had been exhausted.

The new share repurchase program is open-ended, allowing the Company to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company will consider share repurchases on an opportunistic basis. The timing and amount of the repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including market, economic, corporate and regulatory conditions.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

